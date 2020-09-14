Cinedigm and Party Crashers Media Join Forces for First Ever Progressive OTT Channel

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today a partnership with Party Crashers Media, led by entertainment executives Sue-Ling Braun and Jamie McGurk, to launch a progressive political, news and lifestyle network called The Party Crashers Channel. The OTT channel will launch in Q1 2021 as a free ad-supported linear television channel (FAST) and on ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) platforms for connected TVs, digital set-top boxes, media-streaming devices, and web-based services across Cinedigm’s global footprint of more than 670 million devices. Cinedigm will distribute the channel across more than 60 partners globally, including distribution partners such as Vizio, Samsung, Xumo, Tubi and more.

The Party Crashers Channel is the first multi-platform streaming news, political and lifestyle network for progressives and independent thinkers and will create a cultural destination and community for this burgeoning audience.

The Channel will aggregate the best of progressive independent media including The Sanders Institute, The Majority Report (Sam Seder), The Benjamin Dixon Show, The Nomiki Show (Nomiki Konst), The Humanist Report (Mike Figueredo), The Rational National (David Doel), TBTV (Tim Black), Status Coup (Jordan Chariton & Jenn Dize), and The Katie Halper Show.

In 2019, Millennials overtook Boomers as the largest generation in American history. According to the US Department of Labor, by 2030, Americans who are now under 50 will number approximately 160 million, dominate the workforce and drive the global economy. According to a recent Pew Research Center report, GenZ and Millennials differ dramatically from older citizens in their views across a wide swath of issues including politics, environmental justice, the need for increased diversity in our society and the role of government in solving the country’s problems.

According to Braun and McGurk, “The enormous group of ‘cord-cutters’ and ‘cord-nevers’ in the under-50 demographic does not see their needs met by cable news and legacy media. They are seeking alternative, independent media but there has been no real centralized forum in which to discuss these issues from a progressive viewpoint. The Party Crashers Channel will provide that outlet. We will be the go-to location for those bringing new ideas and new solutions to today’s issues. Progressives, particularly GenZ and Millennials, are united in their vision of a more humane and egalitarian world and we will showcase that sensibility in our programming and across our Channel.”

Post-launch, The Party Crashers Channel will produce a select slate of original programming. including a flagship daily news panel featuring diverse hosts and guests from across the political spectrum, edgy late-night talk and comedy, as well as a slate of transformative, boundary-pushing and provocative lifestyle, pop culture and entertainment series that meets people where they are and welcomes everyone into the political conversation.

Braun is an independent filmmaker and creative director with clientele including artists, political organizations, candidates, and major brands. She held creative leadership roles at MTV/ VH1, Upworthy and BuzzFeed, among others. McGurk, current Co-Chair of Courage California (formerly Courage Campaign, an online community with over one million members), has worked at the intersection of politics and media from the start of her career at Benton & Bowles Advertising and later through her companies Off Balance Productions and SeaChange Communications, as well as OTX Research. She was a Bernie Sanders delegate in the 2016 presidential race.

“Both Sue-Ling Braun and Jamie McGurk are lifelong political activists with a deep commitment to making the world a better place,” said Tony Huidor, General Manager of Cinedigm Digital Networks. “We are thrilled to bring The Party Crashers Channel to a political arena in dire need of a fresh, independent political perspective.”

Cinedigm continues to focus on bringing well-established brands and film & television content from leading content owners into the rapidly growing, free ad-supported television marketplace. Consumer interest in premium content remains strong within the OTT ad-supported space as traditional cable and satellite services continue to lose subscribers seeking low-cost alternatives and new options for their entertainment needs.

About Party Crashers Media:

Dedicated to creating a centralized forum for independent thinkers and integrating a powerful and coordinated progressive voice into the political spectrum, Party Crashers Media was founded by entertainment executives Sue-Ling Braun and Jamie McGurk with a mandate is to provide content for multi-platform distribution that approaches the social, cultural and political life of the country from a modern political perspective. The Party Crashers Channel, the first OTT channel for progressives, is launching in partnership with Cinedigm featuring some of the most respected voices in the progressive sector. A full slate of projects, focusing on news and politics with a side of entertainment and lifestyle, is in development for the Channel.

About Cinedigm:

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit Cinedigm.