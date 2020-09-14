Combination of Revint and Triage Joins Subject Matter Expertise with Rapidly Growing Technology Platform Creating Comprehensive Revenue Integrity and Underpayment Solution

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revint Solutions, a leader in technology-enabled revenue integrity solutions for healthcare providers, announced the execution of a definitive agreement to merge with Triage Consulting Group, one of the nation’s premier healthcare revenue integrity companies. The combined organization will deliver the most comprehensive revenue integrity services and technology platform in the healthcare industry.

“Together, these two companies will deliver a revenue integrity solution unlike any other in the industry, combining advanced technology with deep subject matter expertise,” commented Lee Rivas, Chief Executive Officer of Revint. “With health systems losing billions of dollars annually in unrecovered reimbursement, it is our mission and purpose to work with our customers to identify and capture every dollar that they are entitled to. By combining our strengths into a single, powerful solution, healthcare providers will benefit from a more effective way to capture all revenue accurately, securely, and reliably.”

Since its inception in 1994, Triage has identified and recovered billions of dollars in lost revenue for more than 900 hospital clients. Triage delivers a comprehensive array of payment review, recovery, consulting, and legal support services to its clients. Their healthcare reimbursement expertise encompasses all payers including commercial health plans, government programs, and workers’ compensation. Triage is the 2020 Revenue Integrity and Underpayment Services KLAS® Category Leader, with major office locations in Atlanta and San Francisco.

“We look forward to joining forces with Revint and accelerating innovation in revenue recovery,” said Brian Neece, President of Triage. “Now, more than ever, it is critical to ensure healthcare providers remain financially strong. Together with Revint, we can leverage technology and domain expertise to recover all potential revenue and ensure providers receive accurate and timely reimbursement.”

Revint has achieved tremendous growth, enabled by the first-of-its-kind revenue integrity enterprise platform. This technology-driven safety net solution identifies and recovers revenue and is delivered through a guaranteed ROI model for health systems. The company’s rapid growth has been bolstered by investments in technology and product innovation, which has enabled a more integrated customer experience and improved recoveries.

The Revint and Triage merger is being facilitated by New Mountain Capital LLC (“New Mountain”), a growth-oriented investment firm that currently manages over $25 billion in assets.

“Bringing together these highly complementary revenue integrity companies will be a big step forward in evolving the category,” said Matt Holt, President of Private Equity, New Mountain Capital. “The combination of technology and domain expertise will set a new standard for providers.”

The transaction is expected to close later this year, subject to customary conditions and approvals.

About Revint

Revint is a leading provider of technology-enabled solutions for health systems, focused on offering revenue integrity and recovery services to ensure accurate and timely reimbursement for their services. Serving over 1,700 healthcare organizations in the U.S., Revint helps recover over $800 million of underpaid or unidentified revenue for its clients annually. The Company’s solution set includes suites centered around Revenue Assurance, Payer Accountability, and Medicare Reimbursement. Revint was recognized by Black Book among the highest-ranked Revenue Recovery vendors based on customer satisfaction and client experience. Revint’s Revenue Recovery solution suites have HFMA Peer Review status and are HITRUST certified. For more information, visit www.revintsolutions.com.

About Triage

Triage is one of the nation’s leading hospital revenue review companies providing expertly trained staff in all areas of hospital reimbursement. Serving over 900 healthcare organizations in the U.S., Triage has identified and recovered over $5B in lost revenue for providers. The Company offers comprehensive reimbursement and underpayment recovery services, including Workers’ Compensation, Aged Account Resolution, Medicare Review, and Consulting Services. Triage is the 2020 Revenue Integrity and Underpayment Services KLAS Category Leader. For more information visit www.triageconsulting.com.