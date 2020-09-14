Bitfarms Announces Amendment to Notes Restructuring and Provides Operational Update

TORONTO & BROSSARD, Québec--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bitfarms Ltd. (“Bitfarms”, or the “Company”) (TSXV:BITF) is providing an update with respect to its previously issued press release dated August 20, 2020, in which it disclosed that it had reached an agreement with Dominion Capital LLC (“Dominion”) to amend certain terms and conditions of two of its US$5,000,000 loan tranches. Further, Bitfarms announces that the additional leased 1,000 new generation miners disclosed in the press release dated August 20, 2020 have been installed and are now fully operational.

Restructuring of Existing Notes

The Company has entered into an agreement with Dominion to amend its second loan tranche of US$5,000,000, to extend the maturity date from the original due date of April 17, 2021 to November 1, 2021 (the “Tranche #2 Restructuring”). As consideration for the Tranche #2 Restructuring, the Company will issue 1 million shares to Dominion which shares are subject to the statutory resale restrictions including the Canadian hold period of four months and one day, and reduce the term of the 1,666,667 warrants, exercisable at USD$0.40 from the original expiry date of April 16, 2024 to November 1, 2021.

The Company has also entered into agreement with Dominion to restructure its third loan tranche of US$5,000,000 due June 20, 2021 (the “Tranche #3 Restructuring”). Pursuant to the Tranche #3 Restructuring, the third loan tranche of US$5,000,000 will be made convertible, at the option of Dominion, into common shares of Bitfarms at a fixed conversion of US$0.59 per share, a premium of approximately 100% to the current market price of the Company’s shares. Further pursuant to the Tranche #3 Restructuring, the previously issued 1,666,667 warrants exercisable at USD$0.40 per share, expiring on June 20, 2024 will be cancelled. The Company will issue to Dominion 1,666,667 warrants at an exercise price of USD$0.304 (CAD$0.40) per share, expiring on June 20, 2021.

The remainder of the transactional details remain unchanged. All amendments including the Tranche #2 Restructuring and the Tranche #3 Restructuring remain subject to TSXV approval and closing.

Operational Update

Further to the Company’s announcement made on August 20th, the Company reports that it has installed all 1,000 of its leased WhatsMiner 31S mining rigs which are generating approximately 82 petahash per second of computing power.

The installation of the 1,000 newly leased WhatsMiner M31S miners follows the Company’s overall retooling strategy planned for 2020 to optimize its existing mining infrastructure by upgrading older generation miners to new generation miners. With the latest batch of new miners installed, the Company’s overall mining efficiency is now approximately 17.7 petahash per MW. The Company plans to continue to upgrade as it secures additional equipment lease financing and will provide further operational updates as they occur.

About Bitfarms Ltd.

The Company owns and operates computing centres that power the global decentralized financial economy. Bitfarms provides computing power to cryptocurrency networks such as Bitcoin, earning fees from each network for securing and processing transactions. Powered by clean and competitively priced hydroelectricity, Bitfarms operates five computing centres in Québec, Canada. Bitfarms’ experienced management team includes industrial-scale data centre operators and capital markets professionals, focused on building infrastructure by developing and hosting one of the industry’s most efficient ecosystem growing around blockchain-based technologies.

Cautionary Statement

