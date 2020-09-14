Vroozi’s New Partnership with Boomi Enables More Organizations to Improve Financial Performance by Digitizing Procurement and Accounts Payable

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vroozi, the leading digital purchasing and spend management platform for the mid-market, has partnered with Boomi, a Dell Technologies™ business, to accelerate market adoption of its procure-to-pay solution. Boomi’s integration platform will make it easier for businesses to capitalize on the financial value of cloud-based procurement and AP automation.

“Companies of all sizes are looking to quickly digitize their purchasing, vendor invoices and payments, which means connecting to financial systems needs to be fast, simple and robust,” said Joe Fox, CEO of Vroozi. “Teaming up with proven integration partners like Boomi increases market access to our digital procurement solution at a critical time for businesses. Our pre-built Boomi connector enables organizations to quickly and effectively digitize their procure-to-pay process with Vroozi, regardless of what ERP or accounts payable solution they rely on today.”

Boomi’s integration platform as a service (iPaaS) enables users to seamlessly connect cloud and on-premises applications without software or coding. The Boomi and Vroozi connector enables the 12,000-plus organizations using Boomi to modernize their procurement and accounts payable process by augmenting existing systems with Vroozi’s digital purchase, vendor invoice management, payment and marketplace solutions.

“We equip organizations to digitize business-critical applications and achieve better business outcomes, faster,” said Dave Tavolaro, vice president, Business Development at Boomi. “We’re seeing increased demand for cloud-based procurement and financial solutions that help increase financial resiliency. Our partnership with Vroozi provides our customers with easy access to a platform that improves financial performance and outcomes.”

To learn more, visit www.vroozi.com.

About Vroozi

Vroozi® - the leading mid-market Procurement and Accounts Payable automation platform - makes business purchasing easier, more efficient and effective. Vroozi’s proven solution digitizes the procurement and vendor invoice management processes by bringing powerful, enterprise-grade functionality to the mid-market. The digital platform reduces transaction costs, maximizes efficiency and improves business margins while uncovering powerful financial insights. Vroozi is designed for companies who want to manage spend, empower their employees, connect digitally with their suppliers and maintain spend visibility from anywhere, at any time. For more information, visit vroozi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Boomi

Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, instantly connects everyone to everything with our cloud-native, unified, open, and intelligent platform. Boomi's integration platform as a service (iPaaS) is trusted by more than 12,000 customers globally for its speed, ease-of-use, and lower total cost of ownership. As the pioneer at fueling intelligent use of data, Boomi's vision is to make it quick and easy for customers and partners to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while you connect applications, processes, and people for better, faster outcomes.

For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com.