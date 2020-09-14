Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Announces International Service Expansion with Indian Motorcycle

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--September 14, 2020-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a world leader in secure and highly reliable location, public safety, navigation, and communication technologies, announced today its Location Technologies group, a division of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, has finalized agreements with Indian Motorcycle. These agreements will enable expanded coverage for the Ride Command feature in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Comtech Location Technologies will process maps and Points of Interest (“POIs”) data for additional countries. In addition, Indian Motorcycle will offer Doppler Radar for their riders in the U.S. and Canada throughout the contract term.

“Indian Motorcycle continues to expand coverage for the Ride Command system globally,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “Customers and dealers are asking for the upgrade to the latest system including key features such as turn-by-turn navigation with intuitive destination search capabilities and Bluetooth connectivity. Comtech is committed to supporting Indian Motorcycle as they expand globally to new countries.”

The Location Technologies group of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading provider of precise device location, mapping and messaging solutions for public safety, mobile network operators, and enterprise solutions. Sold around the world to mobile network operators, government agencies, and Fortune 100 enterprises, our platforms locate, map, track and message. For more information, visit www.comtechlocation.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL