1VALET Announces SALTO Smart Door Lock Partnership

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smart building solution provider 1VALET Corp. has officially announced a strategic partnership and ecosystem integration with leading access control provider SALTO Systems. This strategic partnership will see SALTO become one of 1VALET’s smart door lock providers.

Through this integration, 1VALET will be able to not only enhance its product offering, but also provide a secure and comprehensive smart door lock solution for both retrofit and new-build projects. On top of an extended battery life, the locks also provide users with similar functionality across both online and offline modes. With 1VALET’s unique proprietary technology, now operations staff have the flexibility to operate the locks predominantly in offline mode. This not only lowers monthly maintenance fees, but also the total cost of ownership attributed to an online, remote door lock solution.

“We are extremely excited about this integration and partnership with SALTO,” said 1VALET Director of Integration Serge Perras. “Our mission is to bring access control to a level of simplicity unseen before in the industry so far. We are also providing some unique features that will allow property managers to remotely manage multiple buildings simultaneously, saving time on their day-to-day operations.”

The integration also allows residents and staff in 1VALET-powered communities to access and open building doors using a single universal key. Now, property managers can comprehensively control building access across all their communities, while residents can use their 1VALET Resident App to safely navigate through the building, hands-free.

About 1VALET:

Founded in 2016, 1VALET is a software-based platform that integrates IoT smart devices and technologies to create a unified multi-residential experience between residents, property managers, and their staff. By creating an ecosystem that combines a smartphone-centric resident experience with otherwise independent building components into one management platform, 1VALET is able to streamline building operations, enhance resident experience, and create safer, smarter communities.

Learn more about 1VALET at 1valet.com.

About SALTO

SALTO Systems is a global leader in the development and manufacture of world-class access control solutions, particularly in sectors where security is critical – from airports and healthcare to government, education, sport and entertainment venues, hotels, and more. The company revolutionized access control with a pioneering approach that featured the first stand-alone, battery-powered electronic lock; the SALTO Virtual Network (SVN) data-on-card technology; and the first wireless access control system that combined a stand-alone locking device with online, real-time capabilities — all without using wires or mechanical keys. Its leading-edge hardware and software technologies are in use in more than 15,000 installations worldwide, with an estimated 20 million daily users. SALTO has 28 local offices in more than 25 countries and a partner network that extends its reach to nearly every region of the globe.

Learn more about SALTO at saltosystems.ca.