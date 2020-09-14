Lazarus Naturals Launches New Line of CBD Dog Treats and Tinctures for Pet Owners Seeking Natural Solutions

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lazarus Naturals, makers of effective, safe and affordable CBD products, has expanded its pet line to include CBD dog treats and a new tincture for dogs and cats, all with functional ingredients that provide an all-natural alternative wellness option.

“We have been making affordable, effective CBD products for humans since 2014 and now we’re helping pets live better lives too with our new CBD treats and tinctures,” says Justin Amesbury, director of research and development. “They are the same quality and purity as our human products, and we added a higher percentage of functional ingredients to provide even more beneficial properties. We also use high-quality hemp-derived cannabidiol grown on our own farms in Central Oregon.”

CBD Dog Treats

The new line of dog treats features three flavors, all containing Lazarus Naturals’ full spectrum hemp-derived CBD oil along with supplemental ingredients designed to address different barriers to wellness. With a focus on natural and organic ingredients, the treats are grain-free with no artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners. One treat contains 5 mg of CBD and is scored down the middle to get the perfect serving size based on a dog’s weight. A 50-count bag retails for $25.00 and has a shelf life of 12 months.

Calm + Vitality – For four-legged friends who need some balance in their lives, this formula features an immune-boosting blend of organic shiitake, reishi and lion’s mane mushrooms, in addition to organic sweet potato and organic turmeric for inflammation and joint support.

– For four-legged friends who need some balance in their lives, this formula features an immune-boosting blend of organic shiitake, reishi and lion’s mane mushrooms, in addition to organic sweet potato and organic turmeric for inflammation and joint support. Calm + Mobility – Made for dogs on the go, these treats are high in omega-3 fatty acids from green-lipped mussels and wild Alaskan salmon oil. Combined with organic pumpkin, fish collagen, and glucosamine, ingredients with joint-protecting properties.

– Made for dogs on the go, these treats are high in omega-3 fatty acids from green-lipped mussels and wild Alaskan salmon oil. Combined with organic pumpkin, fish collagen, and glucosamine, ingredients with joint-protecting properties. Calm + Digest (coming soon) - Made with organic pumpkin, all-natural probiotics, inulin, and DHA/EPA, these treats support digestion.

CBD Pet Tinctures

Lazarus Naturals has also expanded its line of pet tinctures with the addition of a new Wild Salmon flavor. All three pet tinctures use the same CBD-rich extract as the company’s human products, combined with organic coconut MCT oil. Containing 20 mg of CBD per 1 ml, each flavor is available in three sizes and potencies: 15ml (300mg of CBD) for $12.00, 60ml (1,200 mg of CBD) for $38.00, and 120 ml (2,400mg of CBD) for $60.00. The tinctures can be added to a pet’s food or administered orally.

Wild Salmon Calming Pet Tincture – All the benefits of Lazarus Naturals’ classic Calming Pet Tincture with added all-natural wild Alaskan salmon and pollock oils to support the immune system, the heart, and a healthy skin and coat.

– All the benefits of Lazarus Naturals’ classic Calming Pet Tincture with added all-natural wild Alaskan salmon and pollock oils to support the immune system, the heart, and a healthy skin and coat. Calming Pet Tincture – Now available in a larger 120ml size and with 33% more potency, this tincture contains full spectrum hemp extract and can be administered daily for general wellness or as needed for stressful car rides or pet visits.

– Now available in a larger 120ml size and with 33% more potency, this tincture contains full spectrum hemp extract and can be administered daily for general wellness or as needed for stressful car rides or pet visits. THC-free Sensitive Pet Tincture – For more finicky dogs or cats, this all-natural, isolate-based and THC-free tincture has a more neutral smell and taste.

All products are available to purchase on LazarusNaturals.com.

PET SAFETY AND CBD

Pet parents who haven’t experienced the benefits of CBD themselves may be hesitant to give it to their pets, so it’s important to talk with their veterinarian about CBD. “Hemp extract is just another herb I use to help pets have an overall sense of well-being,” says Dr. Keith Weingardt, DVM, CVA, naturopathic veterinarian at Animal Healing Arts holistic veterinary clinic in Portland, Oregon. “Like us, animals have an endocannabinoid system and CBD is a naturally occurring molecule that interacts with the receptors in that system. So, our pets experience the same benefits that humans do when we take CBD. They are more bright-eyed, move better, eat better, and just look and act happier.”

Just like every product from Lazarus Naturals, the new pet treats and tinctures are third-party tested for potency, pesticides and heavy metals. All test results are available at LazarusNaturals.com, by visiting the “Test Results” tab on an individual product page and looking for the batch number listed on the packaging.

GIVING BACK TO AMERICA’S VETERANS

Lazarus Naturals will celebrate the launch of its new pet product line by donating 20 percent of sales of pet tinctures and treats from October 1 - 8 to America’s VetDogs, a nonprofit that trains and matches service dogs with veterans, active-duty service members, and first responders with disabilities. The program provides enhanced mobility and renewed independence to help veterans mitigate the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder and provides its services at no charge.

Lazarus Naturals has a long history of giving back to this community as part of its mission to make CBD affordable and accessible for everyone who needs it. The company’s Assistance Program has always offered a 60 percent product discount for vets, low-income individuals and people suffering from long-term disability.

About Lazarus Naturals

Founded in 2014 on the belief that CBD should be accessible for everybody, Lazarus Naturals produces high-quality products that are effective, not expensive. The company is fully vertically integrated – from its Central Oregon hemp farms to its in-house extraction, formulation and packaging – allowing the company to deliver the lowest cost-per-milligram CBD tinctures, topicals, capsules, pet treats and tinctures and more. The company recently became Certified Kosher, and the first 120 acres of its 2020 hemp crop are Certified Organic. It also offers an Assistance Program that provides a 60 percent discount to veterans, individuals on long-term disability and low-income households. An ardent advocate for hemp, Lazarus Naturals is a founding member of the Association of Western Hemp Professionals, and also belongs to the U.S. Hemp Roundtable, American Herbal Products Association, Oregon Farm Bureau and the Oregon Industrial Hemp Farmers Association. More at LazarusNaturals.com.