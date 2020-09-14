BAE Systems Continues Mission-critical F-35 EW System Production

BAE Systems has been awarded a contract from Lockheed Martin for the production and delivery of additional electronic warfare (EW) systems for the 5th generation F-35 Lightning II, providing advanced situational awareness and threat response capabilities. (Photo credit: U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)

NASHUA, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BAE Systems has been awarded a contract from Lockheed Martin for the production and delivery of additional electronic warfare (EW) systems for Lot 15, Lot 16 long lead, sustainment spares and retro fit kits for the 5th Generation F-35 Lightning II, providing advanced situational awareness and threat response capabilities that support critical missions in contested airspace.

“Our goal is to deliver capabilities that provide warfighters with a distinct advantage on the battlefield,” said Deborah Norton, vice president of F-35 Solutions at BAE Systems. “This contract underscores our partnership with Lockheed Martin and our collective commitment to deliver affordable, sustainable, and world-class electronic warfare systems to combat evolving threats.”

The contract follows BAE Systems’ production and delivery of more than 500 EW systems for the F-35 as a key system partner, matching Lockheed Martin’s airframe production. BAE Systems supports all stages of the product’s lifecycle, from development and production to sustainment. The company is actively designing and developing new capabilities to enhance the system’s offensive and defensive capabilities, and maintains its readiness for warfighters under a performance-based logistics sustainability contract.

BAE Systems is committed to delivering affordable EW systems to its customers with speed and agility. The company has strategically invested in state-of-the-art manufacturing, workforce development, and supply chain excellence to ensure that advanced systems are delivered to meet urgent customer needs.

BAE Systems’ engineers have a deep understanding of the electronic warfare environment and the challenging conditions our customers face. The company continues to build on decades of experience designing, qualifying, delivering, and sustaining systems for the most advanced aircraft in the world to dominate the future EW battlespace.