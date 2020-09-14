ITN Networks Selects LoopMe for Advanced Analytics and Measurement Across Linear and Connected TV

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ITN Networks, the leading unwired network in the U.S., today announced its partnership with LoopMe, the outcomes-based advertising platform, to expand advanced audience measurement and targeting for national advertisers across customized linear, over-the-top (OTT) and connected TV (CTV) video networks. This SaaS data partnership is the first of its kind and will give ITN Networks more ways in which to create scalable, complementary audience and content packages that target brands’ key consumers across all screens.

ITN has spent decades advancing new applications of data and designing innovative technology solutions that connect directly to suppliers and data partners to create higher media value and more effective results for advertisers. Through centralized automated intelligence, ITN will access and activate advanced consumer analytics and measurement insights powered by LoopMe’s proprietary household identity graph, built from deterministic data of over 250 million devices that covers nearly 90 million U.S. CTV households.

“ITN is not a walled garden – we’re uniquely positioned and capable in the industry to use data in order to follow consumers across all content and screens,” says Mike Hardy, President of Sales at ITN Networks. “With this new LoopMe partnership, we’re taking our abilities to a whole new level, combining aggregated reach, executional ease, full content control and advanced data with far greater scale, speed and granular accuracy.”

“That’s the differentiator with this data partnership,” agreed Elle Donner, Sr. Director of Business Development at LoopMe. “This type of linear and cross-device optimization has never been done before nationally or locally, and it is a significant advancement for advertisers to improve both the efficiency and effectiveness of their media buys.”

LoopMe’s audience suite is backed by cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) that transcends digital proxy metrics, enabling ITN to target and deliver against the metrics that are most important to marketers -- awareness, consideration, favorability, intent, foot traffic, conversions, and online and offline sales. For more information, contact solutions@loopme.com.

About ITN Networks

ITN Networks is the flagship unwired network of ITN Holdings, bringing decades of experience and investment building the most advanced, fully operational enterprise of technology, data, inventory and services to the television and video advertising industry. Uniquely forged with both buy-side and sell-side objectives, ITN is driven to create value for marketers, their agencies, and inventory suppliers to grow their businesses. ITN Networks taps into the larger, valuable supply of local television inventory and premium digitally streamed content to design and sell customized national networks based on each marketer’s strategic goals.

About LoopMe

LoopMe, the leading outcomes-based advertising platform, closes the loop on brand advertising across TV, video, mobile and display. We solve attribution in real time, use AI to optimize media delivery and create measurable, incremental uplift against sales and other marketing goals. LoopMe was founded in 2012 with the mission to create better consumer experiences through innovation, powered by data, in order to bring people and brands together. The company is headquartered in the UK, with 11 global offices across New York, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Toronto, Singapore, Dnipro (Ukraine) and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.loopme.com.