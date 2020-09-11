Bellevue University President Dr. Mary Hawkins Selected by Mexican Embassy to Receive Prestigious Ohtli Award

BELLEVUE, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bellevue University President Dr. Mary Hawkins has been named the 2020 recipient of the Ohtli Award, one of the highest awards given by the Government of Mexico to those who work with the Mexican community abroad.

The Ohtli Award is presented to individuals who have distinguished themselves by dedicating their professional lives to advancing the prosperity of Mexican-American and Latino communities and opening pathways that improve the quality of life of the immigrant population. The term Ohtli refers to the Nahuatl word for “path” and acknowledges individuals outside of Mexico who have helped pave the way for others.

Dr. Hawkins is one of the few non-Hispanic recipients of the Ohtli Award nationwide. She is being recognized for efforts to expand educational opportunities to benefit Mexican youth and adults and improve the quality of their work and family lives.

“Dr. Mary Hawkins has walked the road, the path, always looking for ways to build bridges of support and understanding between diverse cultures,” said Guadalupe Sánchez Salazar, Head Consul of the Consulate of Mexico that serves both Nebraska and Iowa.

Sánchez Salazar cited Dr. Hawkins’ ongoing advocacy for the Mexican and Hispanic communities, including spearheading outreach and scholarships for Omaha’s South Omaha Hispanic community; providing staffing for the Consulate’s Educational Orientation Window to help advance the Mexican community; and supporting IME-Becas, a Consulate scholarship program for Hispanic students living in the United States.

The award will be presented to Dr. Hawkins on Sept. 15 during the Mexican Consulate’s virtual El Grito event celebrating Mexico’s Independence Day. Those who wish to participate in the event can do so by logging in to the event livestream on the Consulate’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ConsulmexOmaha.

About the Mexican Consulate in Omaha

Founded in 2001, the Mexican Consulate in Omaha serves the needs of Mexican citizens in Nebraska and southwest Iowa and provides a range of consular services, including issuing passports, assisting with visa applications and legalizing documents. The Consulate of Mexico in Omaha also provides Mexican citizens with guidance and information on issues related to healthcare, financial services, education and community engagement. The Consulate in Omaha is one of more than 50 representations of Mexico in the United States.

About Bellevue University

Founded in 1966, Bellevue University is a non-profit university with more than 50,000 graduates worldwide. The University is a recognized national leader in preparing students for lifelong success with career-relevant knowledge and skills, while making college affordable. Routinely ranked among the nation’s top military-friendly and accessible institutions, the University serves residential students at its main campus in Bellevue, Nebraska, and everywhere online with more than 70 undergraduate and graduate programs uniquely designed for working adults. The University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (hlcommission.org).