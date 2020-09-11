The Moore Group Joins Rockefeller Capital Management’s Flourishing Private Wealth Platform.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rockefeller Capital Management (“Rockefeller” or the “Firm”), an integrated financial advisory firm, today announced the addition of The Moore Group to its burgeoning Private Wealth Management platform. Led by Marie Moore, CPM®, Managing Director and Private Wealth Advisor, the team joins Rockefeller in its Dallas office. Marie was most recently ranked #1 in Texas and #42 in the country in the Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors 2020.

In addition to Moore, the team includes Shawn D. Moore, CPM®, CFP®, Senior Vice President and Private Wealth Advisor, Robin Barry, Associate Vice President and Client Associate, Emily H. Lumley, Senior Associate and Client Associate, and Cassidy Steck, Associate and Client Associate.

The Moore Group joins Rockefeller from Morgan Stanley and strengthens the Firm’s expanding Central Division led by Michael Armondo, which welcomed Houston-based Amsler, Laborde & Bowman last week. The team is the 24th to join Rockefeller this year, and the fourth to join the firm during the month of September.

“With this addition we continue our focus on recruiting and retaining the premiere financial advisors in the industry,” said Chris Randazzo, President of Private Wealth Management for Rockefeller Capital Management. “We believe with the strength of our services and capabilities, teams like the Moore Group will be able to deliver the full power of Rockefeller to their clients.”

“The Rockefeller platform enables us to provide our clients with the resources of outstanding professionals who prioritize innovation, customization and unmatched client service,” added Moore. “Our Dallas-based clients and their families will benefit greatly from the entire suite of the Firm’s services as we help them navigate their financial lives through current volatility and beyond.”

More about the team, including bios and an overview of services offered, can be found at rcm.rockco.com/themooregroup/.

About Rockefeller Capital Management

Rockefeller Capital Management is a leading independent, privately-owned financial services firm offering global family office, asset management and strategic advisory services to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, institutions, and corporations.