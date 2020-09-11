AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Seguradora Internacional de Moçambique, S.A.

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) and Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bb” of Seguradora Internacional de Moçambique, S.A. (SIM) (Mozambique). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect SIM’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorises as strong, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management (ERM).

SIM’s balance sheet strength is underpinned by risk-adjusted capitalisation at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR) at year-end 2019. Capital consumption is primarily driven by asset risk arising from the company’s concentrated investment portfolio that is weighted toward domestic fixed income securities and real estate. The balance sheet strength assessment also factors in the company’s strong liquidity and prudent reserving. A partially offsetting factor is SIM’s moderate dependence on reinsurance, although the associated risks are managed through the use of a stable reinsurance panel of solid credit quality.

SIM has a track record of solid and stable underwriting results, in spite of challenging market conditions, as highlighted by a five-year (2015-2019) weighted average combined ratio and return on equity of 67.0% and 25.2%, respectively. In 2019, the company’s operating performance remained strong, with a net profit before tax of MZN 1.0 billion (USD 16.6 million), despite material losses relating to Cyclone Idai. SIM’s strong operating performance is supported by a good balance of earnings between technical and investment income.

SIM maintains a good competitive position in its domestic market as the third-largest insurer in terms of gross written premium. However, the company’s profile is limited to Mozambique, which exposes it to very high levels of economic, political, and financial system risk. This presents a challenge for the company, although AM Best expects these risks to be mitigated partly by the company’s strong market position and evolving ERM practices.

