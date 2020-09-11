AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Highlander Specialty Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” to Highlander Specialty Insurance Company (HSIC) (Chicago, IL). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect HSIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The ratings consider HSIC’s role as a member of the Clear Blue Insurance Group. Factors supporting this relationship are the company’s role and importance to the group’s strategy; common ownership and management; explicit and implicit support, including participation in a significant reinsurance program; and an expectation of future financial and operational support.

