Victory Capital Reports August 2020 Assets Under Management

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $136.8 billion on August 31, 2020.
|
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Assets Under Management1
|
(unaudited; in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of:
|
By Asset Class
|
August 31, 2020
|
|
July 31, 2020
|
Fixed Income
|
$
|
36,061
|
|
$
|
36,131
|
Solutions
|
|
31,928
|
|
|
30,508
|
U.S. Mid Cap Equity
|
|
23,634
|
|
|
22,999
|
U.S. Small Cap Equity
|
|
15,235
|
|
|
14,141
|
U.S. Large Cap Equity
|
|
13,846
|
|
|
13,173
|
Global / Non-U.S. Equity
|
|
12,212
|
|
|
11,704
|
Other
|
|
229
|
|
|
209
|
Total Long-Term Assets
|
$
|
133,145
|
|
$
|
128,866
|
|
|
Money Market / Short Term Assets
|
|
3,611
|
|
|
3,655
|
Total Assets Under Management
|
$
|
136,756
|
|
$
|
132,521
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
By Vehicle
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mutual Funds2
|
$
|
105,888
|
|
$
|
102,946
|
Separate Accounts and Other Vehicles3
|
|
27,277
|
|
|
26,017
|
ETFs
|
|
3,591
|
|
|
3,558
|
Total Assets Under Management
|
$
|
136,756
|
|
$
|
132,521
|
1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
|
2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.
|
3Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts and unified managed accounts.
About Victory Capital
Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $136.8 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2020. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.
Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With nine autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles including, actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, rules-based and active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.
For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn