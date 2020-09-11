Victory Capital Reports August 2020 Assets Under Management

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $136.8 billion on August 31, 2020.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management1 (unaudited; in millions) As of: By Asset Class August 31, 2020 July 31, 2020 Fixed Income $ 36,061 $ 36,131 Solutions 31,928 30,508 U.S. Mid Cap Equity 23,634 22,999 U.S. Small Cap Equity 15,235 14,141 U.S. Large Cap Equity 13,846 13,173 Global / Non-U.S. Equity 12,212 11,704 Other 229 209 Total Long-Term Assets $ 133,145 $ 128,866 Money Market / Short Term Assets 3,611 3,655 Total Assets Under Management $ 136,756 $ 132,521 By Vehicle Mutual Funds2 $ 105,888 $ 102,946 Separate Accounts and Other Vehicles3 27,277 26,017 ETFs 3,591 3,558 Total Assets Under Management $ 136,756 $ 132,521

1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided. 2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds. 3Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts and unified managed accounts.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $136.8 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2020. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With nine autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles including, actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, rules-based and active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn