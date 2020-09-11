Victory Capital Reports August 2020 Assets Under Management

SAN ANTONIO--()--Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $136.8 billion on August 31, 2020.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Assets Under Management1

(unaudited; in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of:

By Asset Class

 

August 31, 2020

 

July 31, 2020

Fixed Income

 

$

36,061

 

$

36,131

Solutions

 

 

31,928

 

 

30,508

U.S. Mid Cap Equity

 

 

23,634

 

 

22,999

U.S. Small Cap Equity

 

 

15,235

 

 

14,141

U.S. Large Cap Equity

 

 

13,846

 

 

13,173

Global / Non-U.S. Equity

 

 

12,212

 

 

11,704

Other

 

 

229

 

 

209

Total Long-Term Assets

 

$

133,145

 

$

128,866

 

 

Money Market / Short Term Assets

 

 

3,611

 

 

3,655

Total Assets Under Management

 

$

136,756

 

$

132,521

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

By Vehicle

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mutual Funds2

 

$

105,888

 

$

102,946

Separate Accounts and Other Vehicles3

 

 

27,277

 

 

26,017

ETFs

 

 

3,591

 

 

3,558

Total Assets Under Management

 

$

136,756

 

$

132,521

1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.

3Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts and unified managed accounts.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $136.8 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2020. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With nine autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles including, actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, rules-based and active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn

Contacts

Investors:
Matthew Dennis, CFA
Chief of Staff
Director, Investor Relations
216-898-2412
mdennis@vcm.com

Media:
Tricia Ross
310-622-8226
tross@finprofiles.com

