Arcos Dorados to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) (“Arcos Dorados” or the “Company”), Latin America’s largest restaurant chain and the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley Latin America Conference for equity investors. The conference will be held virtually on Monday, September 14 and Tuesday, September 15 and the Company will participate on both days.

Credicorp Andean Investor Conference for fixed income and equity investors. The conference will be held virtually on Wednesday, September 23 and Thursday, September 24 and the Company will participate on both days.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados is the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, operating the largest quick service restaurant chain in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has the exclusive right to own, operate and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 Latin American and Caribbean countries and territories with more than 2,200 restaurants, operated by the Company or by its sub-franchisees, that together employ over 100 thousand people (as of 06/30/2020). The Company is also committed to the development of the communities in which it operates, to providing young people their first formal job opportunities and to utilize its Scale for Good to achieve a positive environmental impact. Arcos Dorados is listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ARCO).