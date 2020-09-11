 NEHII Selects Collective Medical to Support Multi-State ADT Alerting for Care Collaboration

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Nebraska Health Information Initiative (NEHII), an outcomes-driven health information exchange with a public/private governance model that includes healthcare providers, payers and the State of Nebraska, today announced it has selected Collective Medical as its vendor to support broader ADT-based care coordination for hospitals, clinics, post-acute facilities and health plans in the Midwest.

Through this partnership, NEHII participants are fully compliant with the admissions, discharge and transfer (ADT) notifications Conditions of Participation (CoP) included as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Interoperability and Patient Access Rule. The new CoP, which takes effect May 1, 2021, requires all hospitals to send electronic notifications to a patient’s healthcare provider upon the patient’s admission, discharge or transfer. The notification may be sent to an intermediary, such as NEHII.

“We are committed to providing services and technology that demonstrate value to our participants in the Midwest,” says Jaime Bland, CEO of NEHII. “Our decision to partner with Collective is about more than ensuring hospitals are fully compliant with the CMS ADT notifications CoP. As part of the NEHII population health utility, Collective also provides our participants with the tools necessary to succeed in driving clinical and financial outcomes for their most vulnerable patients.”

NEHII's purpose is to achieve healthcare transformation through community betterment collaboration while protecting the security and privacy of medical information. In addition to satisfying the new CMS ADT notifications CoP, Collective’s platform and tools—now provided to participants as a service of NEHII—allow hospitals, SNFs, primary care practices, FQHCs and health plans, among other care team members, to efficiently and effectively collaborate on common clinical and financial outcomes goals, including addressing the rapidly growing opioid epidemic. NEHII is committed to arming its participants throughout the Midwest with the solutions needed to combat the drastic increase in substance use disorder diagnoses. A June 2020 analysis of ED visits from 500 hospitals nationwide showed that visits with a diagnosis of overdose increased by 34.1 percent as compared to the same period in 2019.

In various forms, Collective serves as the technical backbone for opioid epidemic mitigation programs across the nation. In Washington, where Collective supports the state’s groundbreaking “ER is for Emergencies” program, the state has seen a 24 percent reduction in opioid prescriptions coming out of the emergency department (ED) since the program’s inception.

With the addition of Collective, NEHII’s broader care coordination initiative has been carefully crafted to support the needs of complex patients and their care teams, which includes the COVID-19 pandemic and the expansion of Medicaid in Nebraska. Earlier in 2020, NEHII announced the rollout of Unite Nebraska, a program that will ensure communities and individuals are able to get seamless access to much-needed resources, such as nutrition services, employment and benefits help and housing, through collaboration with local community-based organizations.

“NEHII is one of the most progressive and value-oriented HIEs in the country,” says Chris Klomp, CEO of Collective Medical. “We are honored to be a part of this initiative and serve NEHII partners throughout the Midwest to demonstrate what can be achieved by enabling clinical collaboration.”

About NEHII:

NEHII's mission is to bring trust and value to health information technology by creating solutions for moving health data forward. NEHII, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a public/private governance model that includes health care providers, payers, and the State of Nebraska. NEHII is a statewide Health Information Exchange designed to share clinical and administrative data among providers in Nebraska and neighboring states. NEHII's purpose is to achieve health care transformation through community betterment collaboration while protecting the security and privacy of medical information. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Collective Medical

Collective Medical is the nation’s leading ADT-based real-time care notification, activation, and collaboration platform. Proven to streamline care transitions, improve coordination, and reduce unnecessary length of stay and admissions, Collective helps improve patient outcomes and lower costs by closing communication gaps across care settings that undermine care. With a nationwide network of thousands of hospitals and health systems, primary, specialty, and post-acute clinics, health plans and ACOs, Collective integrates alongside EHRs and health information exchanges to empower decision making by highlighting essential insights and actions to take on patients a provider has already seen, is currently seeing, or should see. Collective is based in Salt Lake City. Learn more at www.collectivemedical.com.