Metabook Entertainment Inks Two-Book Deal, Acquires Film/Television for Election Satire Presidential Conversations

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metabook Entertainment announced today its acquisition of Presidential Conversations by George S. Corey. The election-themed satire is scheduled for release on Tuesday, October 6 in hardcover, digital and audio editions by the company's Metabook® imprint.

Spanning more than two centuries of the American presidency, Presidential Conversations imagines encounters between President Donald Trump and 18 of his predecessors—from George Washington to Barack Obama.

On the eve of the 2020 presidential election, Trump bonds with kindred spirit Andrew Jackson. He hitches a ride with Richard Nixon in Nixon's custom 1972 Lincoln Continental presidential limo. He mixes it up again with Bill and Hillary Clinton, and trades barbs with JFK. He even croons along with the Roaring Twenties Republicans, a singing trio featuring Presidents Harding, Coolidge and Hoover.

“George S. Corey has crafted a wonderfully imaginative political satire,” said publisher Ken Siman, who acquired worldwide rights to the book for Metabook Entertainment. “This book is a shining reminder of just how fun politics can be.”

Metabook Entertainment acquired Presidential Conversations as part of a two-book deal with Corey, who is currently at work on the sequel, which will move the action onto the international stage and feature famous world leaders, past and present.

“I am over the moon at today’s news and to be working with Metabook Entertainment,” said Corey. “Presidential Conversations sprang from a lifelong fascination — some would say obsession — with American presidential politics. I hope the book delights readers of every political stripe and perhaps inspires them to believe that the presidency’s greatest days are still ahead.”

As part of the deal, Metabook Entertainment also acquired dramatic rights to both books. The Hamilton-esque historical angle, time-traveling storyline and sharp humor of Presidential Conversations are what attracted the company to the title.

“We could not be more thrilled to announce these acquisitions,” said Christian Alfonsi, chairman of Metabook Entertainment. “Projects with strong film and television potential are a natural fit with the growth direction for our company, and we are excited about the opportunities for both of these works.”

About George S. Corey

George S. Corey is an attorney and lifelong student of presidential politics and personalities. Presidential Conversations is his first work of fiction. He lives in Washington, D.C. with his wife Cynthia, also an attorney.

About Metabook Entertainment

Metabook Entertainment is a producer of premier content in a variety of mediums and an array of genres. Founded by Benjamin Alfonsi, Christian Alfonsi and Ken Siman, Metabook Entertainment acquires, develops and licenses original IP across multiple formats. A digital innovation pioneer, the company has established itself as “a serious player” (The New York Times), publishing works by New York Times bestselling authors on its cutting-edge digital imprint Metabook®. Its integrated film, music and audio content featuring Emmy, Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winning talent has been called “an immersive experience not found anywhere else” (Adweek). As Metabook Entertainment continues its expansion into film and television development under its Metabook Films banner, the company remains rooted in the power of great storytelling.