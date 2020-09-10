Intersect ENT Announces Specialty Pharmacy Partnership Agreement with AllianceRx Walgreens Prime to Distribute SINUVA® Sinus Implant

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intersect ENT, Inc. (Nasdaq: XENT), a company transforming care for patients with ear, nose and throat (ENT) conditions, today announced that it has executed a pharmacy services agreement with AllianceRx Walgreens Prime for national specialty pharmacy distribution of the Company’s SINUVA® (mometasone furoate) Sinus Implant.

The agreement will facilitate broader physician and patient access to SINUVA by using the expertise and established specialty pharmacy infrastructure of AllianceRx Walgreens Prime to dispense SINUVA through either a patient’s medical or pharmacy insurance benefit. This efficient and scaled approach will further simplify the product ordering, fulfillment and treatment process for ENT medical practices and their patients.

“Intersect ENT is thrilled to add AllianceRx Walgreens Prime as a new partner. AllianceRx Walgreens Prime is a nationwide leader in specialty pharmacy distribution with established relationships among a wide array of payers, notably among many of the Blue Cross Blue Shield health plans,” said Thomas A. West, President and Chief Executive Officer of Intersect ENT. “Over 80 percent of commercially insured lives cover SINUVA. This partnership will enhance access and our ability to make SINUVA available to patients who may benefit from our unique office-based treatment for recurrent nasal polyps. AllianceRx Walgreens Prime brings deep expertise in dispensing pharmaceutical products to the physician’s office in the service of both pharmacy and medical benefit options of various insurance plans.”

SINUVA is a non-surgical, corticosteroid-eluting implant for the treatment of nasal polyps in adult patients who have had ethmoid sinus surgery. Its innovative 2-in-1 design incorporates a self-expanding, bioabsorbable implant structure along with the targeted delivery of an anti-inflammatory corticosteroid, mometasone furoate. It provides localized drug delivery for up to 90 days directly to the site of disease. By nature of its design as an office-administered implant with direct delivery of anti-inflammatory medication, SINUVA minimizes the reliance on patient compliance. SINUVA is clinically proven to reduce polyps and the need for revision nasal surgery, as well as improve the symptoms of nasal polyps, nasal obstruction, congestion and decreased sense of smell.

“AllianceRx Walgreens Prime is pleased to have the opportunity to work collaboratively with Intersect ENT in helping to expand the availability of SINUVA to ENT practices and their patients,” says Tracey James, Vice President of Pharmacy Services, at AllianceRx Walgreens Prime. “We believe SINUVA fits strategically into our distribution of novel and innovative drug therapies that cost-effectively improve the outcomes of patients who are managing complex, chronic conditions.”

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT is dedicated to transforming care for patients with ear, nose and throat conditions. The Company’s steroid-releasing implants are designed to provide mechanical spacing and deliver targeted therapy to the site of disease. In addition, Intersect ENT is continuing to expand its portfolio of products based on the Company’s unique localized steroid releasing technology and is committed to broadening patient access to less invasive and more cost-effective care.

For additional information on Intersect ENT or its products, including risks and benefits, please visit www.IntersectENT.com. For more information about PROPEL® (mometasone furoate) sinus implants and SINUVA® (mometasone furoate) sinus implant, please visit www.PROPELOPENS.com and www.SINUVA.com.

Intersect ENT®, PROPEL® and SINUVA® are registered trademarks of Intersect ENT, Inc.

About AllianceRx Walgreens Prime

AllianceRx Walgreens Prime (alliancerxwp.com) is a specialty and home delivery pharmacy that strives to provide exceptional care throughout a patient’s treatment journey with the medicines they need every day. Formed in 2017 through a collaboration between Walgreens, one of the nation’s largest chain drug stores, and Prime Therapeutics, a leading pharmacy benefit manager, the company offers tools and resources for patients, providers and health plans to deliver optimal health outcomes. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Fla. and its pharmacies are accredited by several national pharmacy accreditation services.

SINUVA Indication & Important Safety Information

INDICATION

SINUVA Sinus Implant is a prescription steroid-releasing (mometasone furoate) implant indicated for the treatment of nasal polyps in patients 18 years or older who have had ethmoid sinus surgery.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Who should not use SINUVA?

Do not use SINUVA if you are allergic to mometasone furoate or any ingredients of the implant.

What should I tell my doctor before receiving SINUVA?

Before you receive SINUVA, tell your doctor about all medical conditions you have including nasal/sinus problems (such as nasal ulcers or trauma), eye problems (such as glaucoma or cataracts), or any untreated fungal, bacterial, or viral infections.

What are the possible side effects of SINUVA?

Serious side effects of SINUVA can include:

Local reactions including nosebleed and injury to nerves or blood vessels in the nose/sinus.

including nosebleed and injury to nerves or blood vessels in the nose/sinus. Serious allergic reactions have happened in patients using mometasone furoate including rash, itching or swelling of the lips, face, tongue, and throat, and breathing problems. Call your doctor right away if you have any of these reactions.

have happened in patients using mometasone furoate including rash, itching or swelling of the lips, face, tongue, and throat, and breathing problems. Call your doctor right away if you have any of these reactions. Weakened immune system that may increase your risk of infections. Avoid contact with people who have contagious diseases such as chickenpox or measles. Call your doctor right away if you have been near someone with chickenpox or measles.

that may increase your risk of infections. Avoid contact with people who have contagious diseases such as chickenpox or measles. Call your doctor right away if you have been near someone with chickenpox or measles. Adrenal insufficiency is a condition in which the adrenal glands do not make enough steroid hormones and can cause tiredness, weakness, nausea and vomiting and low blood pressure. Talk to your doctor if steroid effects such as Cushing Syndrome and adrenal suppression appear.

The most common side effects of SINUVA in clinical studies were bronchitis, cold symptoms, middle ear infections, headache, lightheadedness or dizziness, asthma, and nosebleeds. The following adverse reactions have been identified during post-approval use of the SINUVA sinus implant. These events include implant migration, lack of efficacy, nasal pain, headache, and nosebleeds.

Tell your doctor if you have any side effects that bother you or don’t go away.

Risks related with the insertion and removal of SINUVA are similar to other endoscopic sinus procedures.

SINUVA is made from materials designed to soften over time and may fall out of the nose on its own as polyps decrease or if you sneeze or blow your nose forcefully. The implant will be removed 90 days after placement or earlier at your doctor’s discretion.

Contact your doctor immediately if you have any changes in vision, excessive nasal bleeding, symptoms of infection or symptoms suggesting that the implant has moved, such as irritation or a choking sensation in the back of the throat.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch, or call 1-800-FDA-1088. For important risk and use information, please see Full Prescribing Information for SINUVA (www.SINUVA.com/PI)

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Sections 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “look forward,” confident,” “promises,” “predicts,” “believe,” “potential,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and may not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are based on Intersect ENT’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation those related to the safety, efficacy and patient and physician adoption of the company’s products and therapies, the ability to obtain and maintain reimbursement codes for its products, the company’s ability to procure and maintain required regulatory approvals for our products, the company’s ability to grow and expand its business, the Company’s ability to enhance and facilitate broader patient access to SINUVA, as well as other risks detailed from time to time in Intersect ENT’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Intersect ENT’s filings on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q available at the SEC's Internet site (www.sec.gov). Intersect ENT does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein.