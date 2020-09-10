Red River Named to 10-year, $13 Billion DoD Contract

CLAREMONT, N.H. & RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red River, a technology transformation company, announced today that the Army Computer Hardware Enterprise Software and Solutions (CHESS) office in coordination with the Army Contracting Command – Rock Island (ACC-RI) has awarded Red River the Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contract. ITES-SW2 has a ceiling value of $13 billion and a five-year base period of performance with an additional five-year option.

“Red River has a long history of supporting the Department of Defense and our warfighters around the world,” said Alan Dumas, CEO of Red River. “We are eager to leverage our experience, technical expertise and culture of innovation to help the Army meet its mission objectives while achieving greater returns on its technology investments.”

Red River was one of 31 vendors named to the contract, which replaces the preceding ITES-SW, originally awarded in 2015. ITES-SW2 will expand ordering to support all Federal agencies. The indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract (IDIQ) is for Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS) software products and maintenance across 14 product categories from audio-visual and business finance needs to cybersecurity and data management tools.

This is the latest addition to Red River’s extensive federal contract portfolio, previously valued at over $120 billion.

About Red River

