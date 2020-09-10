Leading Wellbeing Brand Exhale Teams up With Amazon for the Launch of Amazon Halo

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyatt Hotels Corporation today announced a new collaboration between Hyatt’s Exhale brand and Amazon Halo, a health and wellness membership that uses technology to provide personal wellness insights and offers ways to improve users’ everyday health. Powered by a mobile app and accompanying wristband, the newly launched Amazon Halo service combines science-backed tools and Exhale’s streaming video platform, Exhale On Demand, to help users build healthier habits for life. Available for early access now, the Amazon Halo service gives users and Exhale members greater accessibility to Exhale On Demand’s fitness programs.

Exhale On Demand fitness-focused Labs offered on Amazon Halo are one-to-four-week trackable challenges—like a four-week event prep bootcamp ahead of a special occasion or a three-week challenge focused on core work. The Exhale On Demand labs in Amazon Halo help users build healthier habits and discover the fitness programs that work best for them. At launch, Amazon Halo members can experiment with and have access to seven Exhale On Demand fitness programs curated with specific goals, fitness levels and schedules in mind. In addition, Exhale On Demand users can receive highly accurate data via the Amazon Halo Band, a wrist band built to facilitate the insights in the Amazon Halo app.

“ Exhale reinforces Hyatt’s commitment to wellbeing by providing meaningful wellness experiences that support total mind and body through boutique fitness classes, spa therapies and original streaming content,” said Julia Sutton, chief operating officer, Exhale. “ We are thrilled to team up with Amazon Halo and provide even more people with the opportunity to easily access fitness- and wellbeing-focused programs. Exhale On Demand allows people to maintain their wellbeing routines when they want, where they want, and the collaboration with Amazon Halo adds a new element of measurement to help people better understand personal health and wellbeing and create a more connected, informed approach to their everyday wellbeing routines.”

Exhale On Demand Lab offerings through Amazon Halo are designed to build healthier fitness habits and include:

Event Prep Bootcamp: A four-week program that combines the perfect amount of strengthening, stretching and sweating to help get anyone whipped into shape for an upcoming special occasion or event on the horizon.

A four-week program that combines the perfect amount of strengthening, stretching and sweating to help get anyone whipped into shape for an upcoming special occasion or event on the horizon. Target Your Midsection: A three-week program to help focus on the core and trim the waistline with six-pack-focused workouts.

A three-week program to help focus on the core and trim the waistline with six-pack-focused workouts. Intermediate Barre: A three-week commitment to complete four Exhale Barre workouts per week and work on getting stronger, leaner, longer — and prepare to level up to advanced.

A three-week commitment to complete four Exhale Barre workouts per week and work on getting stronger, leaner, longer — and prepare to level up to advanced. No Props, No Problem: Stay fit on the go with bodyweight-only workouts ranging from Barre, to Yoga to Cardio.

Stay fit on the go with bodyweight-only workouts ranging from Barre, to Yoga to Cardio. Upper Body Program: A three-week Lab to build upper body strength with a variety of workouts that will challenge arms, back, shoulders and abs.

A three-week Lab to build upper body strength with a variety of workouts that will challenge arms, back, shoulders and abs. Beginner’s Guide to Barre: A four-week introduction to all the benefits of Barre with detailed instructions and step-by-step progressions. Become familiar with all the elements of a successful Barre practice.

A four-week introduction to all the benefits of Barre with detailed instructions and step-by-step progressions. Become familiar with all the elements of a successful Barre practice. Intermediate Yoga: A program to energize the body and take yoga practice to next level in three weeks. Balance meets strength through a series of carefully curated classes meant to provide a flowing, challenging and mindful experience.

Exhale On Demand customers in the U.S. can request early access to Amazon Halo with the Amazon Halo Band and six months of Halo membership available for a special price of $64.99. Learn more at www.amazon.com/haloband.

World of Hyatt Loyalty Benefits at Exhale

World of Hyatt members can be rewarded for prioritizing everyday wellbeing practices for the mind and body through Exhale. World of Hyatt members can earn 10 Base Points for every eligible U.S. dollar spent at participating Exhale locations and for Exhale On Demand subscriptions purchased on exhalespa.com. Members can also redeem points on qualifying Exhale services and enjoy additional elite-tier level benefits. To learn more about World of Hyatt benefits at Exhale, visit here.

