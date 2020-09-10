RedShiftBio’s AQS3™pro Goes Global With Appointment of Spinco Biotech as Exclusive Indian Distributor

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RedShift BioAnalytics, Inc. (RedShiftBio) announced its award winning AQS3™pro, based on Microfluidic Modulation Spectroscopy (MMS) technology, is now available in India. The company has appointed Spinco Biotech as exclusive Indian distributor. This partnership adds to recent distributor agreements signed in China and Japan, in response to the rapid growth in global demand for the novel AQS3pro. Designed specifically for protein characterization applications in the biopharmaceutical industry, the technology has already seen wide adoption in the analytical toolkit of companies developing life-saving biotherapeutics and vaccines.

India is the largest provider of generic medicines globally. It holds a 20% share in global supply by volume, and fulfils 62% of global demand for vaccines. India ranks 3rd worldwide for production by volume and 10th by value. The partnership with Spinco Biotech will satisfy the growing demand from the Indian biopharma industry for multi-functional, easy to use biophysical characterization tools for protein secondary structural analysis. The AQS3pro allows biopharmaceutical companies to accelerate and de-risk their drug development pipelines with ultra-sensitive measurements of minute protein structural changes.

“We have observed a rapid adoption of the AQS3pro driven by biotherapeutics development in the major producers of biopharmaceuticals globally,” said Julien Bradley, CEO at RedShiftBio. “Spinco Biotech is working closely with leading Indian companies in both drug and vaccine development, and has extensive experience in introducing novel biophysical characterization technologies. The company is an ideal partner to help support and capitalize on the large market opportunity in India for the AQS3pro.”

“Spinco biotech is always committed to the Scientific community and address their unmet needs with the right solution at the right time. We are excited to collaborate with RedShiftBio and demonstrate the AQS3pro suitability to Pharma/Biopharma and Academics in the capacity of their exclusive Distributor in India for Sales. Marketing, service and Support,” said Veenaa Jayaraman, Vice President, Bio Research.

If you would like to find out more about the AQS3pro then visit https://redshiftbio.com/mms.

About RedShiftBio

RedShiftBioⓇ is a provider of innovative analytical instrumentation for the research, development and manufacture of protein therapeutic drugs. The company has developed a powerful new analytical technique, Microfluidic Modulation Spectroscopy (MMS) that enables direct probing of the biophysical structure of proteins. The patented MMS technology provides comprehensive secondary structure information across five key measurements, in a single automated analysis, replacing the requirement to run samples on multiple instruments. For further information, please visit www.redshiftbio.com/ or email info@redshiftbio.com

About Spinco Biotech

Spinco Biotech is the No.1 Distributor in India and known for “Bringing Technology and Enabling Science” since 1981. Spinco Biotech represents The best in class solutions from Shimadzu Corporation Japan for 38 years, Molecular Devices - USA, SP Industries - USA and Wyatt Technology - USA for 25 years in India exclusively. A strong team of around 650+ spincoites present across India maintaining 25,000 Assets covering various Analytical/Life Science/Process equipment. We celebrate 40 years of “Customerization” – Delight the customer at every touch point. www.spincotech.com is the website and can be connected through email: info@spincotech.com and social media such as LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.