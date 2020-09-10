Insight Expands Collaboration with HPE to Better Serve Clients Globally

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, has strengthened its collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to better serve customers in international markets.

Insight, which has achieved HPE Partner Ready Platinum membership status in more than three countries, has been named an “International Solution Provider” in recognition of its demonstrated ability to help clients design, procure, implement and support HPE hybrid IT solutions worldwide.

Insight’s ability to provide global supply chain optimization, central procurement and invoicing for global clients seeking HPE hybrid IT solutions was pivotal in taking collaboration between the two companies to the next level. Insight will be identified as a global partner on the HPE Partner Ready Portal and its Find A Partner tool by an HPE International Solution Provider badge.

“ We’re honored to earn this exclusive HPE international partnership status because it acknowledges Insight’s deep commitment to HPE and expertise in architecting, executing and managing transformation across all aspects of modern IT,” said Bob Kane, senior vice president of U.S. enterprise sales and partner marketing, Insight. “ Now more than ever, Insight is positioned to help clients expand their global reach with best-in-class HPE hybrid IT solutions.”

Insight has been an HPE partner since 1988. The company has more than 700 HPE certifications and offers capabilities in global procurement, e-commerce, hardware and lifecycle services, along with consulting, financial and educational services to accelerate IT modernization. Insight’s global operations include offices in 21 countries supported by 50 dedicated HPE hybrid IT and 7,500 sales and service personnel to help customers deploy cutting-edge HPE technology.

To learn more about Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

