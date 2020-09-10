Carbon Health Partners with REEF to Launch 100 Pop-up COVID-19 Testing Clinics Nationwide, Expanding Access to Testing and Primary Care

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carbon Health, the technology-enabled healthcare provider, announced an innovative new partnership with REEF to expand its services nationally with 100 pop-up COVID-19 testing clinics across twenty major markets. These state-of-the-art clinics will launch offering COVID-19 testing to areas that need it the most, and transition over the coming months to become comprehensive healthcare access points providing primary care and COVID-19 vaccines as they become available.

For this aggressive expansion, Carbon Health will leverage REEF’s real estate platform and logistics expertise to quickly identify, secure, and deploy pop-up clinic locations in underserved communities, and scale rapidly and efficiently to meet the rising demands of this pandemic. With an ecosystem of 4,500 locations and a team of nearly 15,000 people, REEF transforms parking lots and garages into neighborhood hubs that connect people to locally curated goods, services, and experiences.

“ We have been working tirelessly to expand access to testing and care since the start of this pandemic, and are excited to partner with REEF to bring additional testing sites across the country,” said Eren Bali, co-founder and CEO of Carbon Health. “ Healthcare deserts exist, even in our nation’s largest cities, and to close that gap we are committed to launching 100 pop-up COVID-19 testing clinics nationwide this winter. Carbon Health’s mission is to make world-class healthcare accessible to all. With these pop-ups, we are laying the infrastructure to expand access to care in communities that need it most.”

“ We’re proud to partner with Carbon Health, to quickly scale COVID-19 testing and expand healthcare access to neighborhoods across the country,” said Ari Ojalvo, CEO of REEF Technology. “ Our partnership with Carbon Health furthers our commitment to transforming our overlooked urban spaces into neighborhood hubs that can help connect people to the businesses and services they need to thrive. By working together we can realize the promise of the 15 Minute City, and help our neighborhoods become more sustainable and inclusive centers of community and opportunity.”

Anyone is able to book an in-clinic appointment and a COVID-19 test without a referral, either online or via the Carbon Health app. All testing appointments begin with an on-site virtual visit with a provider, followed by a test administered by an on-site healthcare worker. Carbon Health pop-ups offer both diagnostic PCR tests and serology antibody tests. As part of Carbon Health’s COVID Ready back-to-work management program, employers are also able to reserve dedicated time for employees to get tested and return to work safely and responsibly. Through the app, all Carbon Health patients can access their medical records and test results, follow-up with their provider via chat or book future appointments.

Carbon Health has been on the forefront of testing during the pandemic, partnering with California cities and counties on public testing initiatives for essential workers and underserved communities. Carbon Health also launched COVID-19 at-home tests and introduced COVID Ready, a comprehensive program helping employers operate safely during the pandemic. To date, the company has facilitated more than 200,000 tests. By launching 100 new pop-up clinics, Carbon Health will increase testing capacity by an additional 100,000 patients per month.

This fall, the pop-up clinics will transition to permanent point-of-care facilities, offering virtual and in-person care. While initially focused on COVID-19 testing, these clinics will then expand to offer focused areas of care, including flu shots, flu and strep tests, lab work, and COVID-19 vaccinations when it becomes available.

“ As COVID-19 continues to impact our country, access to quality healthcare has become even more vital,” said Dr. Caesar Djavaherian, MD, co-founder and Chief Clinical Innovation Officer of Carbon Health. “ While addressing the immediate need for testing today, these pop-up clinics are designed to be point-of-care facilities that complement virtual visits with focused in-person care as needed. We believe an omnichannel model of virtual and in-person care strikes the balance to unlock access to the care people need during this pandemic and beyond.”

Carbon Health, which launched in 2015, has 18 primary and urgent care clinics in areas including San Francisco, Los Angeles and Reno and provides virtual care in 16 states covering two-thirds of the country. The healthcare provider launched its first pop-up clinic in San Francisco in July and continued with Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Seattle and Manhattan, and will be launching 100 clinics nationwide. It plans to hire 900 clinicians to support the increased need for testing and to staff COVID Ready, pop-up clinics, and public testing initiatives.

To book an appointment at a Carbon Health clinic or view new locations, visit carbonhealth.com.

About Carbon Health

Carbon Health is the technology-enabled healthcare provider designed from the ground up to put patient-care first. By combining technology with modern clinics, it delivers a uniquely seamless experience from virtual care to in-person care to meet patients where they are. Carbon Health removes the boundaries to high-quality, transparent and personal care and envisions making patient-centric, world-class care accessible and a reality for everyone. Carbon Health is headquartered in San Francisco with clinics across California and virtual care in 16 states across the U.S. To access Carbon Health, download the app (iTunes or Google Play) or visit carbonhealth.com.

About Reef Technology

REEF’s mission is to connect the world to your block. We transform underutilized urban spaces into neighborhood hubs that connect people to locally curated goods, services, and experiences. With an ecosystem of 4,500 locations and a team of 15,000 people, REEF is the largest operator of mobility, logistics hubs, and neighborhood kitchens in the United States. Together we are leveraging the power of proximity to keep our communities moving forward in a sustainable and thoughtful way.