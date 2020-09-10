Acclaimed Restaurateurs Launch Eatable Sacramento, Sacramento’s First Farm-to-Fork Meal Delivery Service

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sacramento had no large-scale citywide meal delivery service driven by the city’s own farmers, crops, and community – until Eatable Sacramento (Eatable) was launched on September 2, 2020. With ingredients sourced locally from Sacramento, the husband and wife team behind acclaimed restaurants Allora and Woodlake Tavern created Eatable to provide healthy, affordable, and high-end, restaurant-quality meals that reflect their city.

With zero-preparation dinner entrees ranging between $12 to $15, breakfast options at $8 to $10, along with desserts and kids’ meals at only $5. Every dollar spent with Eatable supports Sacramento’s own farmers, purveyors, and artisans. Eatable not only provides Sacramento residents affordable, chef-quality meals, but injects money into some of the community’s most struggling sectors. Eatable is also the only meal delivery service that directly supports many of Sacramento’s most integral workers. A portion of all Eatable proceeds will be donated to the Children’s Food Literacy Center (www.foodliteracycenter.org).

With hyper-seasonal items added every week, Eatable has endless options for residents struggling with the time and monotony of cooking at home. Providing free delivery for any purchase over $50, Eatable makes delicious meals easy to get. Eatable delivers biweekly, with orders placed between Monday and Wednesday delivered the following Sunday and those placed between Thursday and Sunday delivered the following Thursday. Easily ordered online with a shelf life of five days when refrigerated and up to six months when frozen, award-winning-chef-made, fully prepared meals have never been more accessible to Sacramento’s residents.

In trying times, Sacramento doesn’t only need food options that support the needs of busy residents, but the community needs an easy choice for meals that, in the absence of many restaurants, support and build local community. Whether a busy mom, a senior, a Millennial, or just someone without the time to cook at home looking for a more convenient and affordable option than take-out, Eatable gives residents just that as the only meal service produced using Sacramento’s own ingredients.

For a limited time, Sacramento residents can get 10% off all Eatable orders by using the discount code EATSAC10.

Eatable Sacramento (Eatable) is the city’s premier farm-to-fork meal-delivery service. The husband and wife team of acclaimed chef Deneb Williams and master sommelier Elizabeth-Rose Mandalou behind praised restaurants Allora and Woodlake Tavern saw Sacramento’s need for a meal-delivery service reflecting the city’s own culture and ingredients. Chef-driven with healthy, restaurant-quality meals, Eatable provides affordable and hyper-seasonal breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert, and kids’ meal options. Eatable is on a mission to not only provide meals to all of Sacramento’s residents, but to directly support the community’s essential farmers, ranchers, purveyors, and artisans carrying through the founders’ guiding mantra of “family, food, and service.” Visit www.eatablesacramento.com for more information.