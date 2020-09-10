Neustar awarded GSA Multiple Award Schedule

STERLING, Virginia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neustar Inc., a global information services and technology company and leader in identity resolution, has been awarded, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Neustar Information Services, Inc. a Multiple Award Schedule by the U.S. General Services Administration under contract number 47QRAA20D008G for Marketing Research and Analysis and Business Information Services. Neustar’s GSA Schedule contract allows government buyers direct access to its pre-qualified and pre-negotiated services and solutions for a more streamlined buying process.

The GSA Multiple Award Schedule Program is the premier contract vehicle for the federal government. The Schedule Program is a long term governmentwide contract between commercial suppliers and the federal government. To be included, GSA screens companies to ensure their capabilities meet high standards and their services are reasonably priced.

Neustar solutions offered within the contract include authentication, customer operations solutions with customer identity and device behavior insights, and customer identity management. These solutions have been used for years in the private sector, across a variety of industries, and have been proven to efficiently connect entities with their customers, while mitigating fraud risk.

“I am thrilled to be able to offer our services to the public sector and help federal agencies achieve their operational goals,” said Scott Straub, public sector lead, Risk Markets for Neustar. “These are solutions that have proven their value in the private sector time and time again, driving exceptional omnichannel customer experience, enhanced efficiencies in contact centers and improved industry leading caller authentication, and I’m certain they’ll be just as valuable for the federal government.”

For more information about Neustar and its authentication, customer operations and compliance solutions, visit government.neustar.

