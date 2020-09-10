Edmentum Releases New Courses to Fight COVID-19 Learning Loss

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edmentum, a global education leader and pioneer in online teaching and learning solutions, has just released seven new five- to nine-week courses to address learning loss and gaps in high school course readiness. These courses are available through Courseware, Edmentum’s 6–12 online curriculum, and they are included with the math, ELA, and core content course libraries at no additional charge.

Edmentum’s new accelerate courses improve course readiness by providing direct instruction in the essential skills that students need to master to be successful in high school math and ELA coursework. Accelerate courses are built based on a mastery learning model; each course begins with a pretest, allowing students to bypass content they know so that they can focus on what they don’t, resulting in an individualized experience for each student.

“With so many students having missed two to three months of school this spring, in addition to the summer break, we knew that we needed to create these accelerate courses, which provide targeted intervention to mitigate the unprecedented learning losses due to COVID-19,” said Edmentum Chief Product Officer Cheryl Dodge. “Teachers do whatever it takes to help their students learn, and these courses will ensure that all students are set up for success.”

Accelerate courses now available are:

Accelerate to Algebra 1 and 2

Accelerate to Geometry

Accelerate to English 9, 10, 11, and 12

“Every year, educators work to address summer learning loss and varying levels of course readiness, and school closures related to COVID-19 have intensified these challenges,” said Edmentum Director of Product Management Brian Larkin. “As teachers navigate this new world of teaching and learning, we’re proud to support them with research-based online curriculum designed to meet the needs of all students.”

To further support educators, Edmentum has released a white paper: Start Smart: Reopening School After COVID Learning Loss. This paper combines a review of state recommendations with educational research to build a cohesive picture of recommendations and best practices to guide educators in maximizing learning outcomes in the 2020-21 school year.

In addition to the new accelerate courses, this summer, Edmentum also released additional enhancements to Courseware, including completely redesigned Algebra 2 and English 10 courses, as well as a new student view to help students better keep track of their course progress and performance.

