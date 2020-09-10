Avon Appoints o9 Solutions to Fuel Growth and Accelerate Its Digital Transformation Journey in the Integrated Business Planning Space

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9 Solutions announced today that Avon, one of world’s leading direct selling beauty companies, will deploy o9’s next-generation platform. This will facilitate Integrated Business Planning (IBP) and Control Tower (S&OE) processes to drive data-driven decision making, run scenarios in real-time and understand financial trade-offs.

Avon’s Supply Chain strategy focuses on fuelling growth through service, cost efficiencies and working capital improvement. One of the key pillars to deliver that strategy is planning excellence. Avon chose o9 as its partner on its digital transformation journey due to the company’s unique ability to drive horizontal and vertical integration across functions and time horizons.

Avon aspires to better connect with their end consumers, through its network of millions-strong beauty entrepreneurs, back to the upstream supply chain to have visibility of demand shaping possibilities, demand and supply risks and opportunities, constraints, costs, etc. The o9 Enterprise Knowledge Graph (i.e. ‘Digital Brain’) enables this end-to-end connectivity, building a digital representation of the enterprise and turning data into knowledge, enabling better and faster decision making.

“The o9 Solutions platform will play a critical role in Avon’s Transformation Initiative,” said Graeme Carter, Chief Operations Officer. “What we see in o9 is not only the most advanced digital platform for all planning processes, but also a team that will roll up their sleeves and will make this project a massive success. We strongly feel a DNA match between o9 and Avon and we look forward to driving business value together.”

Speaking on behalf of o9 Solutions, Chakri Gottemukkala, CEO and Co-Founder, said, “Avon is one of world’s prestigious beauty companies, operating in a large number of countries with a high level of complexity to manage. Our platform will create end-to-end visibility across all the nodes in the enterprise, then turn data into actionable insights so that Avon business owners can improve the quality and speed of decision making. We are excited to partner with Avon and committed to delivering significant business value.”

About o9 Solutions, Inc. [https://o9solutions.com/]

o9 Solutions is the premier AI-powered platform for driving digital transformations of integrated planning and operations capabilities. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or managing P&L, any process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations — such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery — into one platform.

About Avon (https://www.avonworldwide.com/)

Avon has been doing beauty differently for over 130 years. Avon is a company that connects people, using the power of beauty to transform lives for the better. Millions of independent sales Representatives across the world sell iconic Avon brands through their social networks, building their own beauty businesses on a full- or part-time basis. Avon stands for gender equality, and we believe in listening to women’s needs, speaking out about issues that matter and creating positive change. Through Avon and the Avon Foundation we’ve donated over US$1.1billion, with a focus on tackling gender violence and breast cancer. Avon is part of the Natura &Co Group. Learn more at www.avonworldwide.com.