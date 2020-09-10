Luna Technologies Adds Color Remediation Column to IO Extractor

Portland-based Luna Technologies has redesigned its IO Extractor to include a color remediation column as part of its one-button hydrocarbon extraction process. The result is that the IO filters out extraneous chlorophyll and plant matter, creating a more valuable gold or clear oil, as part of Luna's fully automated technology. (Photo: Business Wire)

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luna Technologies, a Portland cannabis extraction equipment manufacturer, redesigned its IO Extractor in collaboration with Portland’s Media Bros LLC, adding a color remediation column to filter out extraneous chlorophyll and plant matter during its fully-automated hydrocarbon extraction process. The color remediation column is a new feature designed to improve the quality and aesthetics of all produced concentrates, regardless of condition. The oils resulting from the new feature allow cannabis extractors to realize greater value from a larger spectrum of biomass, including previously unsalable goods, reduce post-processing steps, and have greater flexibility with production schedules.

“We are always working on innovative ways to improve the hydrocarbon extraction process and give our customers the tools they need,” said Jack Naito, President of Luna Technologies. “Consumable color remediation media piqued our interest with increasing demand for high terpene, full-spectrum extracts. We worked with Media Bros to develop SOPs for our equipment and to integrate CRC [color remediation column] into the extraction process whereas most processors remediate downstream of extraction. I'm excited about this partnership because it allows our customers to extract an A grade product from B grade biomass.”

Luna’s IO Extractor is a custom engineered, large-scale hydrocarbon extractor designed to eliminate operator error, runtime, and batch-to-batch inconsistency through full process automation. It is capable of processing 20 pounds per hour of biomass with the push of a button. The technical expertise and industry experience of co-founders Jack Naito and Kyler Buck, respectively, helped Luna become the first hydrocarbon extraction equipment manufacturer to receive pre-approval for legal production in Canada in Q4 2019.

“Luna’s automation process is uniquely suited to work with our media because it allows lab staff to monitor flow rate and pressure in real time,” said Sean Duffy, General Manager, Media Bros. “We needed a system that would allow our media to work at optimal parameters. The IO Extractor can both operate in those parameters and provide the data necessary to produce predictable and consistent results.”

Luna is organized around an ongoing commitment to research and development. This means it will continue to work to improve the IO Extractor and to develop new, groundbreaking extraction technologies that exploit gaps in the market and set industry standards for safety and energy conservation.

Founded in 2012, Luna has quickly become one of the premier extraction manufacturers in the Pacific Northwest and Canada with its technology in labs across the U.S. Buoyed by the engineering expertise of Naito, who previously worked for Boeing, the company has fortified its implementation strategy with engineering experience from the pharmaceutical, aerospace, and cannabis industries.

About Media Bros, LLC

Media Bros crafts high quality color remediation media for use in cannabis extraction. Its proprietary compounds compromising of aluminosilicates and bentonite clays, act as adsorbents inside color remediation columns, filtering phenolic resins, sulfurs, and color impurities from hydrocarbon extracts. Media Bros focuses on safety, ease of use, and absorbency in designing CRX™ and CRY™, its signature prepacked media. Learn more at mediabros.store

About Luna Technologies

Luna Technologies is a Portland-based cannabis extraction equipment manufacturer that develops fully automated hydrocarbon extraction equipment. The Luna team, fueled by backgrounds in aerospace engineering, large-scale cannabis cultivation, and pharmaceutical engineering, aimed to create the world’s most advanced extractor: the IO Extractor. The IO has set the industry standard for safety, efficiency, and ease of use, reducing risk of operator error with a simple touchscreen interface and reducing noxious emissions compared with competing extractors. Learn more at lunatechequipment.com