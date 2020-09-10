Volery Capital Partners Announces Growth Equity Investment in Leading Clean Energy Focused Asset Manager, Sustainable Development Capital LLP

GREENWICH, Conn. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Volery Capital Partners (“Volery”), a private equity firm based in Greenwich, CT, today announced that it has completed a growth equity investment in Sustainable Development Capital LLP (“SDCL” or the “Company”). SDCL is a leading clean energy investment, project development and advisory asset management business headquartered in London. Under the terms of the transaction, Volery will become a minority shareholder of SDCL, investing growth capital to support the Company’s next phase of expansion. SDCL is led by CEO and founder, Jonathan Maxwell, who will continue to manage the business alongside the current management team. A representative of Volery will join SDCL’s Board of Directors.

SDCL is a leading asset manager investing in clean energy and energy efficiency projects on behalf of its funds. Its energy efficiency business creates cost savings and improved environmental performance for a wide range of public and private sector counterparties such as the UK’s largest retailer, Tesco, London’s oldest hospital, St Barts, and many other industrial, financial services, data center and commercial real estate businesses. Project types include decentralized power generation (e.g. CHP, distributed solar), energy efficiency (e.g. LED lighting, HVAC), and grid efficiency (e.g. smart grid and energy storage). SDCL also invests in and advises on large-scale renewable energy projects.

Volery is a private equity firm that provides growth capital to asset management and other businesses that generate positive environmental or social impact. Volery is a value-added partner to best-in-class businesses at an inflection point in their growth cycle, working closely with management teams to optimize operations, grow revenue, institutionalize impact & ESG practices and create long-term value for all stakeholders.

Volery is committed to combating climate change and plans to make investments in businesses creating market solutions that accelerate the transition to more energy efficient, renewable and low carbon alternatives. Volery’s focus on climate resiliency is a core component of its long-term investment strategy.

“Volery is thrilled to partner with SDCL,” said Emanuel Citron, a Managing Partner of Volery. “We believe SDCL’s management team, capabilities and market position enable it to develop and acquire cheaper, cleaner, more reliable energy efficient systems at scale. SDCL is a market leader and is helping to demonstrate the economic advantage of renewable, low carbon and energy efficient solutions, a critical driver in the fight against climate change. We look forward to working closely with SDCL’s team and supporting their expansion efforts.”

“We are very pleased to be partnering with the Volery team and are looking forward to collaborating and leveraging their expertise in scaling asset management platforms, allowing us to accelerate our growth plans and increase the development of clean and efficient energy solutions, which are critical to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions,” said Jonathan Maxwell, Chief Executive Officer of SDCL.

Volery’s investment in SDCL was made through its previously announced strategic partnership with Ares Management Corporation (“Ares”) under which Ares became a minority shareholder of Volery and agreed to provide capital to support Volery’s operating and investment activities. Ares is a global alternative investment manager with approximately $165 billion in assets under management, pro forma for SSG Capital Holdings Limited which closed on July 1, 2020, and operates integrated businesses across credit, private equity and real estate.

About Volery Capital Partners

Volery Capital makes growth-oriented investments in best-in-class asset management businesses and growth-stage companies that generate measurable positive impact alongside market-rate financial returns. Volery is a value-added partner to its portfolio companies, providing strategic support across capital raising, corporate development, impact measurement & management and other areas. For more information, visit www.volerycapital.com.

About Sustainable Development Capital LLP

Sustainable Development Capital LLP is a leading sustainable energy investment management, development and advisory asset management business with over £500mm of AUM across its flagship public vehicle (LSE:SEIT) and private funds. SDCL develops and acquires projects across the spectrum from greenfield to fully operational and is headquartered in London with offices in New York, Hong Kong and Dublin.