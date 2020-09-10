Computer History Museum and RingCentral Partner to Modernize Communications Across Historical Bay Area Institution

BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced a new multi-year partnership with The Computer History Museum, based in Mountain View, California. RingCentral will be the museum’s enterprise cloud communications partner, bringing a modern and unified communications infrastructure—including messaging, video and phone—to the Bay Area-based institution.

The Computer History Museum is a nonprofit organization with a four-decade history as the world’s leading institution exploring the history of computing and its ongoing impact on society. Over the last several years, the museum started to digitally transform the institution in order to extend its reach to various audiences virtually across the globe. Once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the museum accelerated these initiatives by transitioning to an all-digital format, offering digital tours and video content across its various channels. With RingCentral, the museum will be able to accelerate these initiatives by enabling employees and partners to communicate from any location, on any device, across any mode - all from a single application, while leveraging the technology to cater to global audiences virtually.

“Computing has long contributed to many technologies that enhance human capabilities and has had an immense impact on the way we operate as a society,” said Dave Evans, chief information officer and vice president of technology, Computer History Museum. “Our mission at the Computer History Museum is to communicate digitally with audiences all over the world, which is now essential for business continuity given the current climate. RingCentral’s state-of-the-art cloud technology will enable us to modernize our communications infrastructure and reach our goal of transforming into a 21st century museum for the new digital age.”

Recognizing the robust capabilities of RingCentral, the museum will use RingCentral’s cloud platform to communicate and collaborate with visitors, partners, and employees. RingCentral enables greater mobility, flexibility, and delivers message, video, and phone capabilities, all from one unified solution in the cloud. Additionally, the museum will leverage RingCentral’s open platform to seamlessly integrate with other applications they plan to use on a daily basis. Easier to manage and more flexible and cost-efficient than legacy, on-premises communications systems, RingCentral’s cloud solutions meet the needs of today’s mobile and distributed workforce.

“The Computer History Museum is an incredibly important institution that combines preserving and enhancing the history of computing with advancing knowledge and facilitating learning and the exchange of ideas,” said Anand Eswaran, president and chief operating officer, RingCentral. “We look forward to enabling the museum to reach its digital transformation goals and finding new modern and creative ways to reach its diverse audiences virtually.”

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of cloud Message Video Phone™ (MVP), customer engagement and contact center solutions for businesses worldwide. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

About Computer History Museum

From the heart of Silicon Valley, CHM decodes technology through dynamic experiences that span its work in preservation, exploration, connection, and conversation to shape a better future. CHM shares insights gleaned from its research, exhibits, events, and an incomparable collection of computing artifacts and oral histories to convene, inform, and inspire people to build a better world.

CHM stewards the world’s foremost collection chronicling the history and impact of computing and technological innovation. Its exhibits and education programs facilitate learning through meaningful connections and exploration, while public events facilitate dialogue and stimulate debate to encourage civic discourse and creative ideas.