SURGE ENGINEERING Becomes Founding Member of ISA Global CyberSecurity and Launches a New Website

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SURGE ENGINEERING, a recognized leader in process controls and automation, announced the launch of a new website. As part of their scaling effort and new growth plan, SURGE is also pleased to announce that it is a founding member of the ISA Global CyberSecurity Alliance. SURGE provides solutions to the most demanding challenges within multiple industries including Oil & Gas, Power, Wastewater, and Government sectors.

With 20 years of experience, SURGE’s reputation is built on solving the difficult problems while delivering the highest level of system performance. “I’ve been involved in nearly every facet of the electrical instrumentation and automation industry,” Founder and CEO Charlie Souza commented. “I’ve worked client-side, service-side, served on the board of ISA and trained hundreds of engineers. I founded SURGE to scale the trust and experience I built over the years to deliver broader, full turn-key capabilities.”

Part off these turn-key capabilities will now include a stronger focus on cybersecurity. By becoming a founding member of ISA, SURGE is part of the UN-endorsed ISA/IEC 62443 cybersecurity standards and collaborates to advance cybersecurity awareness, education, readiness, and knowledge sharing. These key focuses are part of the industrial and SCADA cybersecurity expertise SURGE utilizes to ensure that millions of square feet of industrial complexes run safely and smoothly.

SURGE’s expertise doesn’t stop with process controls and automation or cybersecurity. They also provide solutions for instrumentation and electrical along with safety instrumented systems. “SURGE is an engineering firm whose premium services are best fit for more challenging IC&E, automation projects, and 3rd party QA/QC; however, our door is always open to past and future colleagues!” Souza noted.

Please visit https://surge.engineering/ to explore the new website and learn more about services offered.

