Diligent Launches Worldwide Partnership With Konexo to Expand Corporate Secretarial Services

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diligent today announced that it will enhance its robust entity governance solution through a new worldwide partnership with Konexo, developed by Eversheds Sutherland to provide alternative legal and compliance services.

In an ever-evolving business environment, having the right technology infrastructure helps global organisations create a single source of truth to meet governance challenges head on. As a leading corporate secretarial services provider, Konexo’s footprint covers territories across the globe, including the UK, US, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Malaysia.

“Having the right technology and the right people has never been more important. This new and dynamic partnership will bring together the strengths of each team to best support our clients now, and in the future,” said Andy Casey, Head of Corporate Secretarial Services, Konexo.

Ongoing regulatory and compliance changes, coupled with increasing personal accountability, means companies are under increasing pressure to keep both regulators and shareholders happy. So, when it comes to improving compliance and mitigating risk, a relationship like this can offer companies a competitive edge.

“Through this powerful new partnership, we can offer customers access to governance expertise, cost efficiencies and insightful management reporting that helps organisations better manage risk,” said Liam Healy, SVP and Managing Director at Diligent.

Diligent Entities offers a secure, technology-led solution that stores, tracks and manages corporate data and documents, ensuring they are available for clients and stakeholders anytime, anywhere, and from any location. This capability is complemented by Konexo’s expertise in advising and implementing corporate secretarial compliance and governance practices in over 100 jurisdictions worldwide.

This customer-first partnership enables users to make the most of their Diligent software by taking ownership of its maintenance and facilitating the extraction of valuable management information for stakeholders, including bespoke regular reporting, group structure charts, and automated data validation.

If your company is interested in how Diligent’s modern governance solutions can help you get the insight you need to spot risks, act on opportunities, and turn insights into action, visit learn.diligent.com/diligent-konexo.

About Diligent

Diligent is the pioneer of modern governance, empowering leaders to turn effective governance into a competitive advantage. Leveraging unparalleled insights from a team of industry innovators, as well as highly secure, integrated SaaS technologies, Diligent’s industry-leading suite of solutions changes how work gets done at the executive and board levels. Leaders rely on Diligent to drive accountability and transparency, while addressing stakeholder and shareholder priorities. Its applications also help streamline the day-to-day work of board management and committees, and support collaboration and secure information sharing. Designed for both public and private sector organizations, Diligent is helping to usher in a new era of modern governance.

The largest global network of directors and executives, Diligent is relied on by more than 19,000 organizations and nearly 700,000 leaders in more than 90 countries. With an eye towards inclusivity and accessibility, Diligent serves some of the largest public governing bodies, including more than 50% of the Fortune 1000, 70% of the FTSE 100, and 65% of the ASX. More information is available at www.diligent.com.

About Konexo Global

Konexo is the future facing alternative legal and compliance services provider. We combine the heritage, strength and stability of being a Division of Eversheds Sutherland, with a highly flexible approach to problem solving. Using the latest analytics, automation and innovative operational processes, we can help you remain compliant while boosting efficiency in a rapidly evolving business world. With us, ability meets agility. More at www.konexoglobal.com.