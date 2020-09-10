Former Wells Fargo First Vice President Aligns with Kestra Financial

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kestra Financial, Inc. (Kestra Financial) has announced the addition of Nobilis Wealth, LLC to its industry-leading platform designed for independent financial professionals.

Located in Stamford, Connecticut and led by seasoned asset manager Robert “Bob” Hollmann, CFP®, CIMA®, MS, Nobilis Wealth, LLC is a newly independent, boutique wealth management firm. Hollmann has over 25 years of experience in the industry and is known for running his own investment models.

“Throughout his wirehouse experience, Bob expressed a strong interest in establishing Nobilis Wealth, LLC to provide a superior client experience,” said Daniel Schwamb, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Kestra Financial. “Bob’s hands-on management approach and deep interest in customized investment strategies will set him apart in the independent space.”

Prior to establishing Nobilis Wealth, LLC, Hollmann served as First Vice President at Wells Fargo Advisors.

“I was impressed with Kestra Financial’s culture at the home office in Austin as well as the prospect of being surrounded by other high-end financial professionals,” said Hollmann. “From supporting Nobilis Wealth’s brand development to offering superior technology and client communication tools, the firm has done an exceptional job of simplifying the transition to independence.”

About Kestra Financial

Kestra Financial, a division of Kestra Financial, Inc. encompassing the Kestra-branded broker-dealer and investment advisers, provides a leading independent wealth management platform that empowers sophisticated, independent financial professionals, including traditional and hybrid RIAs, to prosper, grow, and provide superior client service. With a culture rich in reinvention, Kestra Financial has developed integrated business management technology that, combined with its personalized consulting services, offers exceptional scale and efficiency.

Headquartered in the “Silicon Hills” of Austin, Texas, Kestra Financial offers an experience as unique as the city in which it operates. The firm supports more than 1,700 independent financial professionals in delivering comprehensive securities and investment advisory services to their clients.

The Kestra Financial division includes Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS), Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS) and Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Securities offered through registered representatives of Kestra IS. Investment advisory services offered through appropriately licensed representatives of Kestra AS or Kestra PWS. Except for the referenced Kestra companies, Kestra IS, Kestra AS, or Kestra PWS are not affiliated with other entities referenced in this publication.

For more information about Kestra Financial, please visit www.kestrafinancial.com.