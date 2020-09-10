ACI Worldwide Drives Digital Bill Payments for Oklahoma Wesleyan University as Pandemic Disrupts Back-to-School Procedures

NAPLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, today announced that Oklahoma Wesleyan University (OKWU) has implemented ACI Speedpay to offer students digital bill payment options across campus. In addition, the university will offer ACI’s new mobile ID feature as a digital campus ID card for students and faculty.

A four-year university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), OKWU offers undergraduate and graduate programs to students from around the world. In looking for a new bill payment system, the university sought a solution that would easily integrate with its student information system. With ACI Speedpay, OKWU will have a single, integrated platform that powers the entire bill payments operation. The solution’s mobile ID feature will give students and faculty not only building access, but functionality that includes closed loop transactions and declining balance, which students can use to make purchases around the campus.

The ACI Speedpay solution will allow the university to streamline the complexities of bill presentment and payment processing as well as the use of digital campus ID cards. In addition, the solution runs in an environment that features high security, full Level 1 PCI compliance and privacy practices to ensure student and faculty information is protected.

“We needed a new payment system that was cost efficient and could easily integrate with our student information system. Moreover, at a time when there are heightened sensitivities around contactless technologies due to the pandemic, offering a digital ID to students and faculty has proven beneficial,” said Alex Johnson, IT administrator, Oklahoma Wesleyan University. “With ACI Speedpay, we’re able to offer our students the payments convenience they expect and reduce staff time spent on payments reconciliation. ACI was able to deliver all of this and more with speed and efficiency.”

“In the current environment, we are investing in innovative payment options to meet the needs of higher education institutions and their students and faculty,” said Sanjay Gupta, executive vice president, ACI Worldwide. “With ACI’s new mobile ID, OKWU can offer students and faculty no-touch building access and drive mobile payments for students on campus. With ACI Speedpay, OKWU can ensure students have the payment channels of their choice as well as the billing content they need, when they need it, ensuring a high student satisfaction rate.”

ACI Speedpay also offers students convenient payment plan options and industry-leading security for all their campus payment needs. The solution’s student payment portal enables students to securely manage and streamline college payments while providing higher education institutions with a modern, customized offering that extends the look and feel of their current website. More than 300 higher education institutions trust ACI for improving student satisfaction and payments security with their campus commerce systems.

