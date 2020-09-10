KlariVis Joins the Jack Henry Banking Vendor Integration Program

ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KlariVis, a unique and proprietary data analytics software platform developed by bankers for bankers, today announced that it has joined the Jack Henry Banking® Vendor Integration Program (VIP). Participation in the program will provide KlariVis with access to Jack Henry Banking’s technical resources to integrate with Jack Henry Banking® SilverLake System® platform. The Vendor Integration Program is designed to help ensure that Jack Henry Banking’s customers can easily deploy third-party products.

KlariVis integrates with SilverLake via jXchange™, a services-based programming interface that enables third-party vendors and banks to access the platform’s core data and business rules. The integrity of data is maintained throughout any data exchange, because access to business rules and data is managed through a service layer which governs these interactions.

KlariVis CEO and Founder, Kim Snyder, said, “As veteran community bankers, the KlariVis team knows first-hand the ‘right’ information financial institution leaders need to make timely decisions that drive revenue, manage risk, and streamline operations. Our integration with SilverLake through the VIP program provides yet another example of our commitment to empowering and equipping institutions with actionable data to better engage with customers and more effectively compete in today’s digital environment.”

KlariVis compiles and aggregates high-value, actionable data to provide community banks timely insights into factors that drive loan, deposit and revenue growth; better transparency into the results of sales and marketing efforts; and increases a bank’s ability to effectively cross-sell the most profitable products. With KlariVis, bankers gain understanding into overall components influencing their institution such as deposit account growth, fee income, loan growth and trends, customer engagement levels, credit quality trends, financial results and more.

“We are committed to empowering community financial institutions by providing the tools needed to uncover and analyze data in a meaningful and actionable manner,” said Art Lucia, chief technology officer, KlariVis. “Our integration with Jack Henry through the VIP program further demonstrates our commitment to this mission. We look forward to working with the Jack Henry team on this first integration with SilverLake, as well as other key integrations in the future.”

Jack Henry Banking’s VIP takes the customer out of the middle, providing vendors with direct access to Jack Henry Banking’s technical resources and test systems. VIP inclusion is not an endorsement of the vendor’s product.

About KlariVis

Created by veteran community bank executives, KlariVis was developed to enable institutions of all sizes to access their transformative data in an efficient way, interpret it, and act decisively on it. The KlariVis team has more than 100+ years of community banking experience and aims to provide financial institutions with a data analytics platform designed to solve the data conundrum that is prevalent in the industry today. To learn more visit www.klarivis.com and find KlariVis on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Jack Henry Banking

Jack Henry Banking®, a division of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., is a leading provider of integrated computer systems for banks ranging from de novo to multi-billion dollar institutions. Jack Henry Banking currently serves more than 1,100 banks as a single source for integrated, enterprise-wide automation and as a single point of contact and support. Additional information is available at www.jackhenrybanking.com.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry. Its solutions serve more than 9,000 customers nationwide, and are marketed and supported through three primary brands. Jack Henry Banking® supports banks ranging from community banks to multi-billion-dollar institutions with information processing solutions. Symitar® is a leading provider of information processing solutions for credit unions of all sizes. ProfitStars® provides highly specialized products and services that enable financial institutions of every asset size and charter, and diverse corporate entities to mitigate and control risks, optimize revenue and growth opportunities, and contain costs. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.