Ontrack Announces Global Data Recovery Agreement With Toshiba

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ontrack, the world’s leading data recovery service provider, today announced the provision of data recovery services to customers of Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation hard disk drive products, under agreement with Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation.

No matter the data loss situation, Toshiba customers, without voiding the warranty of Toshiba hard disk drive products, will get access to Ontrack’s expert data recovery solutions, helping them to recover their critical data.

With 22 data recovery labs around the world, Ontrack can provide expert, local data recovery support to Toshiba hard drive customers in every major global region.

Toshiba customers will receive the following benefits when choosing Ontrack to recover their lost data:

Free shipping of their Toshiba hard disk drive (where Ontrack operates)

Free consultation and evaluation of the media

An exclusive 10% discount off Ontrack Data Recovery services

A dedicated Data Services Representative to help at every stage

Fixed pricing, with no hidden charges

No recovery, no fee policy

Data recovery services performed by expert engineers

Complete end-to-end security and peace of mind

“Despite reliable storage solutions and extensive backup policies, failures and human error can still happen, leading to lost or inaccessible data. In these situations, we are proud to be able to assist Toshiba customers globally with our 22 state-of-the-art data recovery labs around the world,” said Phil Bridge, President, Ontrack. “As the global leader in data recovery services since 1987, Ontrack provides unparalleled expertise and recovery capabilities for internal and external Toshiba hard drives and any data loss situation.”

About Ontrack, LLC:

KLDiscovery Ontrack, LLC, doing business as Ontrack, provides technology-enabled services and software to help corporations, state/local/federal government agencies, educational institutions and consumers solve complex data challenges. Ontrack provides market-leading data recovery services for any type of media – hard drives, SSD, servers, RAID, virtual, cloud, mobile devices, tape, NAS/SAN/DAS. Additionally, through proprietary technologies and R & D teams providing expert services around the globe, Ontrack offers additional solutions for clients with email extraction, tape management, and data destruction. For more information about Ontrack, visit www.ontrack.com/en-us.