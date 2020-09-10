EcoVadis and Nexio Projects Expand Partnership to Fuel Sustainability Initiatives Across Global Markets

PARIS & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EcoVadis, the world’s most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, today announces an expanded partnership with sustainability consulting firm Nexio Projects. Nexio Projects will now serve as an EcoVadis global accredited training partner, as the two expand their efforts to advance sustainability performance into all international markets, including the US, China and India.

As a certified EcoVadis training partner since 2018, Nexio Projects leverages EcoVadis’ ratings and scorecards to support its clients in evaluating current performance of their sustainability management systems, identifying gaps, prioritizing improvements, and helping shape strategic corporate programs that facilitate purposeful business.

“The EcoVadis ratings serve as a strong baseline for those working to incorporate sustainability at the core of their policies, processes and procedures,” said Marc Roodhuyzen de Vries, CEO and co-founder of Nexio Projects. “They are a critical partner for any organization looking to become more resilient and future-proof their supplier network. Armed with a deep understanding of the EcoVadis methodology and improvement tools, we are able to truly support our clients’ journeys by embedding sustainability not only into their actions, results and reporting, but also into their DNA.”

The EcoVadis assessments are based on 21 sustainability criteria that are grouped into four themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. These criteria are based on international sustainability standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and the ISO 26000 standard.

“EcoVadis supports Nexio Projects’ belief that everyone has the power to shape a more sustainable future,” said David McClintock, marketing director of EcoVadis. “We look forward to expanding our partnership globally and supplying Nexio Projects and their clients with reliable scorecards that can be used to optimize sustainability strategies and outcomes.”

As an EcoVadis accredited global training partner, Nexio Projects supports clients with the completion of their EcoVadis assessment, providing a detailed EcoVadis Gap Analysis Report which highlights how clients can improve their sustainability management system. Nexio Projects’ training programs also leverage EcoVadis assessments to help companies understand and integrate sustainability principles into business decision making.

“COVID-19 has shown that organizations with robust sustainability strategies outperform their peers – and more companies are becoming aware of this,” continued Roodhuyzen de Vries. “Regardless of a company’s sustainability maturity, our programs help organizations proactively develop and implement appropriate principles to assess where they stand, define how they can become more sustainable and maximize their societal and environmental contributions.”

Together, EcoVadis and Nexio Projects will work across a wide variety of sectors to create a world fueled by sustainability intelligence, providing clients with the clarity, transparency and roadmap to drive tangible results.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is the world’s most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Backed by a powerful technology platform and a global team of domain experts, EcoVadis’ easy-to-use and actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks across 200 purchasing categories and 160 countries. Industry leaders such as Johnson & Johnson, Verizon, L’Oréal, Subway, Nestlé, Salesforce, Michelin and BASF are among the more than 65,000 businesses on the EcoVadis network, all working with a single methodology to evaluate, collaborate and improve sustainability performance in order to protect their brands, foster transparency and innovation, and accelerate growth. Learn more on ecovadis.com, Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Nexio Projects

Nexio Projects is an international consultancy and project management firm, supporting organizations to succeed in their sustainability ambitions. They are facilitators and implementers at heart, supporting their clients to identify their sustainability challenges, dream big and continuously improve to maximize their positive impact on people and planet. Nexio Projects’ goal is to simplify their clients’ sustainability challenges and assess, build and implement tailored solutions. In a world in which sustainability is becoming just as important for companies as financial performance, Nexio Projects helps companies in achieving the highest possible sustainability ranking according to the EcoVadis methodology. Achieving these certifications will enhance companies’ ability to display maximum credibility, reliability and control. For additional information please visit nexioprojects.com or LinkedIn.