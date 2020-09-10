Silicon Motion Joins the Automotive Edge Computing Consortium

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC) today announced that Silicon Motion has joined as a member. The AECC is a non-profit consortium of cross-industry players working to drive best practices for the coming vehicle and computing convergence. Silicon Motion is the world’s leading supplier of NAND flash controllers and provides a broad range of high-performance NAND controller solutions that satisfy the strict requirements of vehicle ecosystem designs for quality, reliability, and safety.

As a member of the Consortium, Silicon Motion will collaborate with AECC members to ensure that new technologies and standards will meet the future needs of the connected vehicle ecosystem. Specifically, Silicon Motion will work with the AECC and its members to evaluate the work being done by mobile network operators, automotive manufacturers, communication, cloud and other related technology standards bodies and technology communities.

“Connected vehicle services such as intelligent driving and high-definition mapping will require the ecosystem to efficiently process and deliver unprecedented and ever-increasing volumes of data. As an AECC member, Silicon Motion will work with the organization’s global membership to find more efficient ways to support the high-volume data and high-performance NAND storage needed for the ecosystem’s distributed computing and network infrastructure,” said Nelson S. Duann, Senior Vice President of Marketing and R&D at Silicon Motion.

By sharing relevant findings, requirements and technology solutions with standards organizations, the AECC aims to encourage the development of connected vehicle best practices and new use cases that will accelerate the growth of the entire industry. The AECC’s vision is to create a new era where connected vehicles utilize the full benefits of high-volume data for the evolution of the future connected world, improving safety, sustainability, reliability and the experiences in the lives of citizens.

"We look forward to Silicon Motion's contributions to this significant initiative, as our combined knowledge and expertise will help the AECC identify the connected vehicle requirements and solutions needed to support the future needs of the value chain," said the AECC Board of Directors in a joint statement.

About Silicon Motion

Silicon Motion is the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices and the merchant leader in supplying SSD controllers. We have the broadest portfolio of controller technologies and our controllers are widely used in storage products such as SSDs and eMMC+UFS devices, which are found in data centers, PCs, smartphones, and commercial and industrial applications. We have shipped over six billion NAND controllers in the last ten years, more than any other company in the world. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and industrial SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com.

About the AECC

The Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC) is an association of cross-industry, global leaders working to explore the rapidly evolving and significant data and communications needs involved in instrumenting billions of vehicles worldwide. The AECC’s goal is to find more efficient ways to support the high-volume data and intelligent services needed for distributed computing and network architecture and infrastructure. The AECC’s members are key players in the automotive, high-speed mobile network, edge computing, wireless technology, distributed computing, and artificial intelligence markets. For more information about the AECC and its membership benefits, please visit https://aecc.org/.