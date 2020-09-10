Current Names Avail Sales New Outdoor Lighting and Controls Solutions Partner

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE Current, a Daintree company announced that Avail Sales will be their newest roadway partner in the Pacific Northwest.

Avail Sales, led by Founder Julie Jurgens, will supply customers across Washington State with Current’s portfolio of outdoor and roadway lighting solutions. These outdoor solutions include energy-efficient LED lighting and the LightGrid Outdoor Wireless Control System. LightGrid enables fixture programming, remote monitoring and real-time energy metering to help municipalities manage their lighting.

“We’re thrilled to partner Avail Sales to share our outdoor lighting and solutions with more customers,” said RJ Darling, Vice President of Roadway at Current. “Julie’s commitment to quality outdoor lighting will serve the region well, and we’re excited to be a part of it.”

About GE Current, a Daintree company:

Current enhances commercial and industrial facilities, cities, greenhouses and all spaces in between with advanced lighting and intelligent controls. Working with our partners, we deliver the best possible outcomes for our customers. See why Current is always on at www.gecurrent.com.

About Avail Sales:

Avail Sales is a new agency based in the Puget Sound Area with a targeted focus on serving the roadway lighting and traffic market. Founder Julie Jurgens has focused her energies in the municipal and DOT markets for many years on both the manufacturer and sales agency side of the business. Visit www.availsales.com for more information.