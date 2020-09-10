Cobalt Iron Inks Reseller Agreement With InfoSystems

LAWRENCE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cobalt Iron Inc., a leading provider of SaaS-based enterprise data protection, today announced a new channel partnership with IT solutions provider InfoSystems, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Under the agreement, InfoSystems will resell Cobalt Iron’s industry-leading Compass® enterprise SaaS backup platform as part of its managed cloud and IT services for enterprises and mid-market businesses in the southeastern U.S.

“InfoSystems is a longtime, elite IBM Business Partner with clients deeply rooted in traditional IBM storage and servers. With the move to remote workforces and digital transformation initiatives progressing rapidly, our clients are looking to modernize their infrastructure, including backup and data protection,” said Kelly Nuckolls, senior director of marketing and alliances at InfoSystems. “With Cobalt Iron’s ability to deliver enterprise data protection workloads in the IBM Cloud, our clients can keep working with IBM as they move their operations forward."

InfoSystems provides IT solutions to build and maintain strong and secure systems for both SMB and enterprise organizations. The company’s team of experts specializes in traditional infrastructure and cybersecurity solutions as well as next-generation services such as cloud and edge computing and artificial intelligence.

Cobalt Iron Compass modernizes backup, delivering the features and scale of enterprise data protection along with the flexibility and economics of cloud consumption. Compass eliminates complexity, reduces management, scales easily from terabytes to exabytes, and provides the simplicity absent in today’s backup technologies and tools. The industry’s first modern approach to enterprise data protection, Compass takes full advantage of progressive technologies such as analytics, SaaS, multicloud, and virtualization to enable superior data protection while centralizing and consolidating management of all systems, sites, and policies.

“Through Compass, Cobalt Iron delivers turnkey data protection solutions that make it easy for organizations to automate and orchestrate their backup and data protection. Cobalt Iron’s Compass Architecture will allow InfoSystems’ clients to take full advantage of next-gen solutions such as data analytics and multicloud implementation and virtualization,” said John Reilly, vice president of channel sales at Cobalt Iron. “And because IBM is one of our certified platform partners, they can rest easy knowing Compass works in an environment they already know and trust.”

