Liqid Announces Agreement with Arrow Electronics to Bring Composable Disaggregated Infrastructure Solutions to Data Centers Worldwide

BROOMFIELD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liqid, a composable disaggregated infrastructure (CDI) platform provider, announced today a new agreement with Arrow Electronics to distribute Liqid’s line of composable infrastructure solutions and services to Arrow’s large network of channel partners.

The addition of Liqid's CDI platform to Arrow’s portfolio delivers its network of value-added resellers (VARs) a cost-effective way to disaggregate and pool data center resources at large scale via software, across all industry-standard fabrics, for dynamically configurable, bare-metal servers. For IT users developing and deploying next-gen applications in artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI+ML), 5G/edge, high-performance computing (HPC), densely virtualized environments, and data-intensive digital media workloads, Liqid offers resource efficiency and data performance.

With composable infrastructure solutions from Liqid, IT users can:

Accelerate Time-to-Value: Dynamically configure servers in seconds to meet exacting workload requirements. Create configurations that aggregate the power of dozens of GPUs and other accelerators as required.

“Arrow’s range of expertise, product and solutions, and technology services makes them a perfect collaborator to bring Liqid’s CDI solutions to VARs seeking to better utilize a wide variety of technologies,” said Nader Soudah, Vice President, Channel, Liqid. “The relationship gives Liqid the opportunity to meet our global technology alliance partners in the channel, enabling our customers to combine solutions from the larger Arrow portfolio to realize the a greater possible data center efficiency.”

Liqid offers demos about their latest composable solutions and services at www.liqid.com. Liquid’s case study, Building One of the World’s Fastest Off-the-Shelf GPU Supercomputers, offers an innovative approach to pooling GPU for AI+ML operations and other computationally intensive workloads.

About Liqid

Liqid provides the world's most-comprehensive software-defined composable infrastructure platform. The Liqid platform empowers users to manage, scale, and configure physical, bare-metal server systems in seconds and then reallocate core data center devices on-demand as workflows and business needs evolve. Liqid Command Center software enables users to dynamically right size their IT resources on the fly. For more information, contact info@liqid.com or visit www.liqid.com.