NAFCU Announces Partnership to Provide Credit Unions with the Blend Digital Lending Platform

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NAFCU Services announced today that Blend has become the newest Preferred Partner to join their program serving credit unions. The partnership was approved following a rigorous, independent review and voting process by credit union executives. Through this partnership, credit unions will have greater access to the Blend digital lending platform.

Blend helps lenders streamline the consumer journey for any banking product from application to close. Most importantly, Blend provides credit unions the ability to develop long-term relationships and better serve their members.

“For credit unions to have access to an easier, smoother connection with members while using technology that’s this elevated and advanced—it’s pretty groundbreaking,” said Randy Salser, president of NAFCU Services. “We’re excited to welcome this new partner to the program, and to keep driving innovation together in our industry.”

“We’re excited to be a Preferred Partner of the NAFCU Services program,” said Brian Martin, Head of Business Development at Blend. “This will help us better serve credit unions around the United States and help them continue to grow and innovate in ways that excite their members.”

About NAFCU Services

As part of the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions, NAFCU Services provides funding, educational content, and a portfolio of trusted and vetted Preferred Partners.

For 40+ years, we’ve served credit unions across the country. Our team of partners delivers groundbreaking ideas and next-gen solutions, enabling credit unions to compete, change the status quo, and grow their institutions. For more information, visit our website and follow us on Twitter.

About Blend

Blend helps lenders streamline the customer journey for any banking product from application to close. Its Digital Lending Platform is used by Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, and over 250 other leading financial institutions to acquire more customers, increase productivity, and deepen customer relationships. The company enables customers to process more than $3.5 billion in mortgages and consumer loans per day, helping millions of consumers get into homes and gain access to the capital they need to lead better lives. To learn more, visit our website.