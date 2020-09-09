Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Formation of Special Purpose Acquisition Company to Focus on Companies Owned by or Led by Women

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perella Weinberg Partners announced today that it has formed a special purpose acquisition company, PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (“PFAC”), to be led by Stacia Schlosser Ryan, Partner and Co-Head of Consumer and Retail at Perella Weinberg Partners. The purpose of PFAC will be to enter into a business combination with a company owned by or led by women.

PFAC intends to pursue an initial public offering, subject to market conditions and other factors, and expects to offer 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The timing and other terms of the initial public offering have not yet been determined.

This announcement is being made pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933 and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to PFAC and any initial public offering. No assurance can be given that any offering will be completed. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the company and the sponsor. The company and the sponsor undertake no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.