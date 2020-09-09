Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and Te Arai BioFarma Announce Launch of Two New Microcyn® Technology Products in Australia – Nasocyn® Nasal Care and Oracyn® Oral Care

WOODSTOCK, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, oral, nasal, and eye care and dermatological conditions, and its New Zealand and Australian partner, Te Arai BioFarma Ltd., today announced the launch of two new products available in Australia. Both of these new products are based on Sonoma’s patented Microcyn® and Microdacyn® technology and are available without prescription through pharmacies.

Nasocyn® Nasal Care clears and cleans blocked nasal passages and sinus cavities and helps stop runny nose while reducing inflammation. Nasocyn Nasal Care is non-irritating and used for preventative and symptomatic care against cold and flu.

Oracyn® Oral Care spray helps treat infections in the throat and mouth. It is effective against bleeding, irritated and sensitive gums as well as mouth ulcers and sore throats. Oracyn is used as a mouth wash, gargle or rinse and relieves present symptoms while protecting from future infections.

For more information, visit https://www.microheal.co.nz/.

“These two new products complement our existing Microcyn product line-up perfectly,” said Scott Lissington, Chief Operating Officer of Te Arai BioFarma. “We are pleased to bring these two new products to the Australian market and increase our presence in the Australasian human patient care and wound healing market.”

Amy Trombly, Chief Executive Officer of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals added, “We are excited to partner with Te Arai BioFarma to develop and launch these promising products in their home market. Nasal and oral care are just two of the many effective treatments available based on our powerful Microcyn® technology. We will continue to work with Te Arai BioFarma and our other worldwide partners to expand the reach of Microcyn® technology around the world.”

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. The company’s products reduce infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner. In-vitro and clinical studies of hypochlorous acid (HOCl) show it to have impressive antipruritic, antimicrobial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. Sonoma’s stabilized HOCl immediately relieves itch and pain, kills pathogens and breaks down biofilm, does not sting or irritate skin and oxygenates the cells in the area treated assisting the body in its natural healing process. The company’s products are sold either directly or via partners in 53 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company’s principal office is in Woodstock, Georgia, with manufacturing operations in Latin America. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com. For partnership opportunities, please contact businessdevelopment@sonomapharma.com.

About Te Arai BioFarma Ltd.

Te Arai BioFarma Limited is a privately owned New Zealand and Australian company specializing in medical devices and specialty medicines. We aim to improve health and productivity through the affordable control and prevention of disease. Te Arai BioFarma is committed to maintaining long term collaborative and innovative relationships with significant global suppliers of health products. Through partnering with leading suppliers both locally and internationally, Te Arai BioFarma is committed to guaranteeing the highest standard of care is taken in bringing products from these suppliers to Australasia. More information can be found at www.tearaibiofarma.com.

