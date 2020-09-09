Fox World Travel and Traxo Partner to Help Fox Corporate Clients Gain Full Visibility into their Business Travel

DALLAS & OSHKOSH, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fox World Travel, a business travel management company (TMC), and Dallas-based Traxo Inc., the world's leading travel data aggregator, announced today at the Business Travel Show America that they have joined forces to help Fox customers obtain comprehensive corporate booking data for enhanced traveler duty of care, as well as deeper travel spend insights.

"Although COVID19 has created global disruption in travel for both leisure and business travel, TSA checkpoint travel numbers are on the rise, showing travel has begun to recover," said Traxo Founder and Chief Executive Officer Andres Fabris.

"Now is the ideal time for corporate travel departments to make sure they have the proper systems in place to ensure they can keep ALL of their employees safe as they resume traveling," Fabris continued. "Fox World Travel is a TMC innovator and thought leader for realizing that despite travel policy mandates, there will always be inevitable business travel bookings that occur outside of the mandated channels, resulting in critical gaps in visibility. Without full and real-time visibility into all corporate travel bookings, neither the TMC nor the corporation can effectively provide duty-of-care coverage for all of their traveling employees."

Compared to other data capture tools that require travelers to manually forward confirmation emails, Traxo's solution requires no training, action or effort on behalf of the employee. The travel bookings, including cancellations or trip changes, are automatically captured as they are made, enabling Fox and the travel manager to immediately react and make adjustments as needed for risk mitigation and cost savings purposes.

“Complete visibility into every traveler’s business trip itinerary data is a luxury many travel managers have long desired,” stated Fox World Travel Chief Executive Officer Chip Juedes. “Now, in a more safety-conscious and risk-sensitive environment, our clients will have the insight and thus the ability to support ALL their travelers through enhanced duty of care initiatives. Full visibility is not simply a luxury as it once was; it’s an essential need in today’s business travel landscape.”

The new Traxo for TMCs offering provides corporate travel agencies like Fox with seamless access to their clients’ non-TMC booking data. TMCs simply refer their clients to Traxo for implementation, and once live, the non-TMC booking and spend data aggregated by Traxo is instantly available to the corporate's TMC via online reporting tools and API integration. The TMC can then consolidate that additional data into their own applications and support services as desired.

Fox World Travel plans to roll out this new service offering to their clients immediately. In doing so, its clients will now have fully integrated data visualization of all travel spend through Fox’s proprietary platform, Cognition™, and in the end, a more comprehensive way to manage their travel program.

About Fox World Travel

The passion to guide travelers to their desired destinations has led Fox World Travel to become one of the top travel companies in the country. This success is represented in being named to Inc. 5000 five years running and being ranked #26 on the 2020 Travel Weekly Power List . Based in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Fox World Travel employs more than 280 associates averaging more than seven years of service.

About Traxo

Dallas-based Traxo, Inc., the global leader in travel data capture and visibility, eliminates blind spots and enhances duty of care by enabling corporate travel managers and managed travel agencies to easily track and proactively manage complete omnichannel travel activity in a single, real-time, system of record. Traxo clients and partners include United Airlines, Lufthansam Easy Jet, TripAdvisor, Chrome River / Emburse, Coupa, International SOS, WorldAware. and many more. The two most recent Business Travel News Travel Managers of the Year use Traxo. With Traxo, corporations enhance traveler safety, maximize savings, and deliver an experience employees love. Learn more at https://www.traxo.com.