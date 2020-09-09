Cambridge and INVENT.us Reimagining and Redesigning Digital Business Environment for Independent Financial Professionals

FAIRFIELD, Iowa & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cambridge, among the leading financial solutions firms, and INVENT.us, an innovative cloud technology and consulting firm, announced today that Cambridge has selected INVENT.us and its consulting arm, INVENT Elite, to reimagine and redesign Cambridge’s financial professional experience through its comprehensive CLIC digital business environment.

“CLIC Reimagined will provide Cambridge’s 3,500 independent financial professionals with a flexible, customizable and powerful FinTech business environment built on the latest cloud-native technologies to support the many different business segmentations we serve,” said Colleen Bell Chief Fiduciary Officer, at Cambridge.

Cambridge and Invent are aligned to deliver a strategy designed around flexibility with tools, resources, and user experience through a cloud native platform. “We are excited and honored to facilitate Cambridge’s broad-based initiatives on its continued path of digital transformation by looking at how back-office technology transcends to the front office to enhance client relationships, drive productivity and enhance efficiency,” said Oleg Tishkevich, founder and CEO of INVENT.

CLIC Reimagined will offer Cambridge’s financial professionals and their staff with powerful benefits, including:

Seamless data integrations between industry leading applications for financial planning, CRM, trading, and client reporting while integrating more directly into Cambridge’s core systems

A redesigned user interface for more meaningful collaboration between the independent financial professional and their investing client based on simplified navigation, reduced clicks and elimination of redundant data entry

Jeff Vivacqua, Cambridge’s Chief Marketing Officer said, “The industry needs a new approach, one that can easily synchronize data from multiple sources and applications across a wide spectrum of technology ─ from the front office to the middle office to the back office and back again ─ resulting in a seamless, unified financial professional and client experience.”

Tishkevich said, “INVENT was founded and designed to support financial institutions and professionals with WealthTech software that solves their complex systems and data challenges. INVENT’s Cloud-native platform will help Cambridge streamline their technology infrastructure, legacy systems, simplify API’s, and integrate silo’d applications and systems. In addition, through our consulting arm, INVENT Elite; top consultants and thought leaders in the wealth management industry are working with Cambridge not just on technology but also with its integration strategy, business development and user-adoption.”

“Cambridge has prioritized digital transformation for several years and has been working with INVENT on a number of technology initiatives,” said Nick Graham Cambridge’s Chief Technology Officer. “We continue to be excited to work with Oleg and the INVENT Elite team as they join us in delivering digital technology leadership and innovative systems architecture to our independent financial professionals and their clients.”

About Cambridge:

Cambridge Investment Group, Inc. is a financial solutions firm focused on serving fee only and fee focused independent financial professionals and their investing clients while preserving its private control. Cambridge offers a broad range of choice for independent financial professionals regarding solutions for advice, growth, technology, and independence. Every journey is important, and driven by feedback from financial professionals and the needs of their businesses, Cambridge is continually expanding digital solutions to allow financial professionals to do more on a digitized basis to increase productivity for their business. Cambridge’s national reach includes a large corporate RIA and independent broker-dealer that is among the largest privately controlled independent broker-dealers in the country. Cambridge continues to be a multi-year honoree as a top workplace1 and broker dealer2 of the year. Member FINRA/SIPC www.JoinCambridge.com

About INVENT

INVENT brings a unique combination of experience, domain expertise, design and technical implementation, combined with broad connections throughout the industry. Currently serving over 14,000 users via multiple broker-dealers and RIAs, INVENT is rapidly becoming the industry standard for fintech development. Founded by Oleg Tishkevich, former CEO of Finance Logix, an industry leading financial planning software platform acquired by Envestnet, INVENT is leading the charge to transform the industry to scale businesses to capture the trillions of dollars of opportunity in wealth management. www.INVENT.us

About INVENT Elite

INVENT Elite is an industry consulting group made up of the industry’s most respected thought leaders experienced in helping wealth management enterprises, wealthtech firms, and their affiliated advisors successfully embrace and integrate the latest technologies to better serve clients and scale their businesses. The INVENT Elite consulting platform helps companies not only deploy the latest technology developed by INVENT, but to also enable organizations to maximize adoption and realize the benefits of that technology through business strategy, operations, client experience, marketing, and public relations consulting advice, implementation and support. www.INVENT.us/ELITE

1The Top Workplace in Iowa, 2019 – 2011, recognition is determined by associate feedback through an anonymous survey conducted by Energage, an independent research company.

2Investment Advisor magazine, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2010, 2008, 2007, Division IV; 2003, Division III.

Securities offered through Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., a broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, and investment advisory services offered through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Adviser. Both are wholly owned subsidiaries of Cambridge Investment Group, Inc.