What You Need to Know About Canceling Credit Cards

“Many don’t realize that closing a credit card can negatively impact their credit scores in the short term,” said Michael Sullivan, a personal financial consultant with Take Charge America, a national nonprofit credit counseling and debt management agency. “That said, sometimes it may be worth taking the hit to your credit score — especially if it means saving yourself from overspending and falling deeper into debt.”

Sullivan offers several tips to help consumers determine whether closing a credit card is the right move:

When to Close a Credit Card

Tempted to spend: If you have a hard time controlling your spending, closing the account may be your best option to avoid the temptation.

If you have a hard time controlling your spending, closing the account may be your best option to avoid the temptation. Card fees: If a card has high fees, consider paying off the balance and canceling it. You can also transfer the remaining balance to a credit card with better interest and fees. Remember, though, there may be a balance transfer fee.

If a card has high fees, consider paying off the balance and canceling it. You can also transfer the remaining balance to a credit card with better interest and fees. Remember, though, there may be a balance transfer fee. Fraud alert: If your credit card is compromised and freezing the account won’t protect you from fraud, consider canceling the card.

If your credit card is compromised and freezing the account won’t protect you from fraud, consider canceling the card. Splitting up: If a joint account needs to be separated, as in a divorce, canceling makes sense.

If a joint account needs to be separated, as in a divorce, canceling makes sense. Balance transfer: If you transferred a balance to a lower-interest card, consider closing the higher-interest account, unless it’s been open for more than three years. However, if you have a longer history with the card, or if there’s a cancellation penalty, just put it away or cut it up.

When Not to Close a Credit Card

Rarely used: Canceling a rarely used card can hurt your debt-to-credit ratio and drop your credit score. To remove the temptation to spend, consider cutting or storing the card without closing the account.

Canceling a rarely used card can hurt your debt-to-credit ratio and drop your credit score. To remove the temptation to spend, consider cutting or storing the card without closing the account. Making payments: Whether an account is open or closed, finance charges accrue when there’s a balance on the card. Paying down the balance improves your debt-to-credit ratio but only if the account is open.

Whether an account is open or closed, finance charges accrue when there’s a balance on the card. Paying down the balance improves your debt-to-credit ratio but only if the account is open. Shopping for a loan: Looking to purchase a house or a car in the next year? Canceling a card can impact your credit score and prevent you from qualifying for good terms and interest rate on a loan.

Consumers who are overwhelmed by debt or struggling to pay bills may find guidance with a free online credit counseling session.

