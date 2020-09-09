Estrella Media’s Houston Radio Stations Host Sixth Annual Radiothon Benefiting Texas Children’s Hospital

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Estrella Media, Inc., one of the nation’s leading Hispanic media companies, announced today that it will hold its sixth annual Radiothon in partnership with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® (CMN) for the benefit of the Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

This year the two-day Radiothon will take place on September 10 and 11, and the theme will center around the CMN “Kid’s Can’t Wait” campaign, which highlights the increased need during the pandemic.

The Radiothon takes place annually and is supported entirely by Hispanic radio listeners in the greater Houston Metro area. To donate, radio listeners will have the opportunity to call in to a dedicated line or text the word Estrella to 51555. The money raised will continue supporting low-income families who seek medical care at the Texas Children’s Hospital.

Estrella Media radio properties La Raza KTJM 98.5/103.3 FM, El Norte KQQK 107.9 and La Ranchera KEYH 850 AM/101.7 FM have raised a cumulative total of over $2 million since 2015. For the past five years, during the two-day Radiothon, Estrella Media’s Houston radio stations, along with their DJ's and personalities, have committed their time, talent, and the power of their radio, digital and social media platforms to create awareness for critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care for underserved, low-income children who require critical medical attention.

“We are proud to support the work of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® and the essential services Texas Children’s Hospital provides to underserved and low income Houston residents,” stated Wynette Ortiz, director of sales for Estrella Media in Houston. “Every year we look forward to doing our part in raising much needed funds for the services these organizations provide. Now more than ever we need to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our children, so we are truly honored to collaborate for a fifth consecutive year on this community effort.”

About Estrella Media, Inc.

Estrella Media, Inc. is a leading vertically integrated, multi-platform, Spanish-language media company operating across top U.S. Hispanic markets. Estrella Media is one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language television content, producing over 2,500 hours annually of original news and entertainment programming at the Estrella Studios in Burbank, CA, which is broadcast nationally on the company's EstrellaTV Network. Its programming catalog, consisting of over 7,500 hours of original Spanish-language entertainment programming, is one of the largest libraries of content produced for the U.S. Hispanic marketplace. Additionally, Estrella Media is one of the most prolific developers and producers of Spanish-language radio talent and programming. The company's Don Cheto Radio Network features one of the nation's most popular radio talents. Estrella Media’s highly rated television and radio programming is distributed through its owned and operated television and radio stations, affiliated stations, and related digital media properties. To learn more about Estrella Media and see company updates, please visit www.estrellamedia.com.

About Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care. Since 1983, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $5 billion, most of it $1 at a time through the charity’s Miracle Balloon icon. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit’s mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out why children’s hospitals need community support, identify your member hospital and learn how you can Put Your Money Where the Miracles Are, at CMNHospitals.org and facebook.com/CMNHospitals.