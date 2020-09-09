Questionmark Launches Digital Badging with Credly’s Acclaim Platform

TRUMBULL, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Questionmark, the online assessment provider, has launched digital badging directly through its assessment platform. The service can automatically award badges as individuals complete and pass assessments. This makes it easier for organizations to recognize achievement, support learning and development and make better people-related decisions.

Badging is used by millions of professionals, employers, training organizations, associations, and institutions around the world. The digital credentials they use recognize, reward, capitalize on, and communicate achievements. They do this by awarding a digital “badge” which can be shown on someone’s professional profile, email footer, biography and social media.

As well as providing evidence of personal skills and achievements, digital badging also helps motivate training, improving staff retention. It can add real value to training and development programs.

Questionmark’s seamless integration into Credly’s Acclaim platform means there is no need to manage multiple pieces of software. Verifiable, portable credentials can be shared and displayed across the web. Current Questionmark customers can now enable this new feature immediately to harness the power of digital credentials.

Lars Pedersen, CEO of Questionmark said: “Digital badging is becoming a critical digital currency both for individuals to show off their talents, and for employers to make people-related decisions. Integrating with Credly’s Acclaim platform means our customers can get even more from the one-stop shop we provide for assessment services.”

Digital credentials have grown in importance in line with tech adoption. Now a digital credential is used, shared or verified every second of the day on Credly’s Acclaim platform.

“Right now, organizations across the globe are building a new ‘future of work’ – a future in which verified skill-based credentials are the standard currency for human capital decisions,” said Jonathan Finkelstein, CEO of Credly. “The integration between Questionmark and Credly’s Acclaim helps back this currency by the full faith and credit of trusted assessments, and arms members of the workforce with valued and portable proof of skills that they can use to pursue career opportunities.”

www.questionmark.com

About Questionmark

Questionmark provides a secure enterprise-grade assessment platform and professional services to leading organizations around the world, delivered with care and unequalled expertise. Its full-service online assessment tool and professional services help customers to improve their performance and meet their compliance requirements. Questionmark enables organizations to unlock their potential by delivering assessments which are valid, reliable, fair and defensible.

Questionmark offers secure powerful integration with other LMS, LRS and proctoring services making it easy to bring everything together in one place. Questionmark's cloud-based assessment management platform offers rapid deployment, scalability for high-volume test delivery, 24/7 support, and the peace-of-mind of secure, audited U.S., Australian and European-based data centers.