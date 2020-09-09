L3Harris Technologies Enters Missile Systems Training with Ground Based Strategic Deterrent Contract Award

ARLINGTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) will design and field new training capabilities for the U.S. Air Force’s Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) program. This is L3Harris’ first contract in missile system training.

L3Harris will support operations, maintenance and security forces training including a collective trainer for leadership decision making based on the simulation of an advanced situational awareness environment. During the engineering, manufacturing and development phase of the program, L3Harris will lead the system and software design for at least eight different training systems.

“L3Harris is bringing our state-of-the-art training capabilities and resourcing to deliver critical requirements on the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program,” said Todd Gautier, President, Aviation Systems, L3Harris. “With more than 90 years of effectively training Air Force pilots, aircrew, and maintainers, our efficient training solutions will help ensure GBSD has the best trained Airmen operating this complex weapons system.”

L3Harris, Northrop Grumman and a nationwide team have been working together to produce a weapon system to replace the LGM-30 Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile system. The modernized system aims to improve reliability while maintaining safe deterrence capabilities to respond to future threats. L3Harris will also support the GBSD nationwide team as a supplier on other subcontracts.

“L3Harris is an established training provider with innovative open architecture system solutions and proven performance with the U.S. Air Force,” said Greg Manuel, vice president, GBSD enterprise, Northrop Grumman. “The nationwide team has been working together for three years to identify the best capabilities for this national security priority. Together we look forward to delivering on our commitment to the U.S. Air Force.”

L3Harris’ military training business plays a role helping the USAF maintain readiness and addressing pilot shortages by providing simulators, trainers and service offerings for military pilots and maintainers.

